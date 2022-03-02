McCLARY: Ukraine, its people, are not an abstraction to me

OTHER things are going on in our country, the world and here in Culpeper, but the drivel posted on Facebook while the innocent people of Ukraine are being killed and maimed by the brutal dictator Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack is appalling.

Ukrainians’ homes, parks, public squares and infrastructure are being destroyed, and more than 675,000 refugees are fleeing for their lives. Putin is trying to decapitate their country’s democratically elected government and install his own puppet regime.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, his government and ordinary citizens are rushing to arms, and their resistance has unexpectedly stalled an incompetent Russian army—for now. Russia’s overwhelming force will likely recover, and if the West doesn’t change Putin’s mind, Ukraine may well cease to exist.

For me, Ukraine is not an abstraction. Allow me to share some of my personal experiences there. In my career at the U.S. Department of Energy, helping lock up loose weapons-grade nuclear material in Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan, and ensure Soviet-designed nuclear reactors were safe, I visited many cities and nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including several trips to Chernobyl, site of 1986’s nuclear-power station disaster.

I traded toasts with the leadership of Interior Security troops who guarded nuclear sites. I developed personal relations with generals, politicians, scientists and ordinary people. Thanks to my boss, I met several times with Deputy Prime Minister for Fuel & Energy Yulia Tymoshenko. She would later become prime minister twice, and emerge as a true Ukrainian hero.

I was welcomed into people’s homes and offices and experienced their amazing friendliness and hospitality. I fell in love with a wonderful Ukrainian woman from a civilian family living in a Soviet-style apartment in Kyiv, and spent many wonderful years with her here in America, until we parted ways. I met all her relatives in Kyiv, helped her sister go to college in Vienna, and was welcomed with open arms (and tons of delicious homemade food, Ukrainian champagne and vodka).

I helped carry water to her family’s apartment from across a major highway because their only potable water was from a central well in another apartment complex. I helped weed the family’s vegetable and flower garden. I learned how to pickle tomatoes and cucumbers. An uncle presented me with a set of homemade stainless-steel shashlik skewers that would put any French fencing sword to shame.

I attended a quintuple wedding in Kyiv’s cathedral. I visited its heartbreaking National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, beneath the 203-foot-tall Motherland statue (aka Baba), the capital’s outdoor historical and anthropological museum, its arboretum and Maidan Square, and walked its beautiful streets.

That’s why this is personal for me. There are people in Ukraine I love and care about.

Russia’s barbaric and despicable invasion will destroy any remaining “brotherly love” between it and Ukraine, even though most Ukrainians and many Russians have friends and relatives in both countries. Despite these familial interactions, Ukraine has not forgotten the 1930s’ Holodomor, whereby Russian dictator Joseph Stalin extinguished the lives of up to 8 million innocent people through a state-imposed famine.

Today’s invasion will engender and cement hatred between the two countries for many generations to come.

I am outraged by Putin’s naked aggression, which began with his seizure of Crimea in 2014, followed by his annexation of territories in the Donbass, totally without justification.

I hope the United States and our Western allies, indeed the rest of the world, will take every action possible to restore Ukraine’s democracy and its territorial integrity. This vile invasion must not stand. Putin must get his just desserts.

Culpeper County resident Mike McClary, a Vietnam War combat veteran, retired after nearly 30 years working on nuclear nonproliferation for the U.S. Department of Energy.