MIKE GREEN: The long journey toward a state park and saving a Virginia battlefield

More than 30 years ago, I first walked the verdant, rolling hills of Culpeper County’s Brandy Station battlefield. To this day, I remember my thoughts of how beautiful and peaceful were the fields of Fleetwood Hill.

B.B. Mitchell, founding president of the Brandy Station Foundation, walked alongside, drinking a beer and telling story after story of growing up and living on this storied acreage. He pointed toward the hamlet of Brandy Station and spoke of the charges and countercharges of Union and Confederate cavalry on June 9, 1863.

Then, in a grave, serious voice, he talked about a proposal to convert Brandy Station’s fields into a huge, 1,500-acre corporate office and industrial park, and people’s seemingly hopeless battle to stop it. At that moment, as a 25-year-old NASA planner, I knew what most of my private life would focus around for the next several years: preserving this historic site for future generations.

I joined the Brandy Station Foundation’s board and became its chief spokesman for the next eight years. A nearly seven-year legal and public relations battle ensued to save the battlefield, led by BSF and its attorney, Tersh Boasberg. The journey to save the battlefield was a messy, costly, but necessary fight. Unfortunately, many times it pitted neighbor against neighbor, and led to hard feelings and ruined friendships.

At the time, most every elected official in Culpeper County supported the corporate/industrial park development proposed by a California developer. Persuading them and the public that tourism and preserving the Civil War battlefield could also lead to economic development seemed impossible. But over time—especially after people saw two Brandy Station developers fall into bankruptcy—the concept gained traction.

Our friends at the American Battlefield Trust (formerly the Civil War Trust) significantly aided the effort by purchasing about 950 acres of the Brandy Station battlefield in 1997 and developing a driving tour of these historic properties. For the past 20 years, preservation activities have continued relentlessly, led by Virginia historian Clark B. Hall. As of this writing, the trust and its partners have saved more than 1,700 acres through outright purchase, conservation or historic easements.

Many have talked about, someday, turning these preserved acres into a state or national park. There were attempts at the state level, but they didn’t gain momentum until the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and the Culpeper Town Council voted a few years ago to support the state-park concept. Yet it seemed no one in Richmond was listening. Apparently, it was never a high enough priority.

That changed recently when new Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed a $4.9 million budget amendment calling for a new state park to preserve much of not only Culpeper’s Brandy Station battlefield, but also historic sites at Cedar Mountain and Hansbrough’s Ridge.

The park and its accompanying heritage tourism would be an economic windfall for Culpeper and surrounding communities as upwards of 200,000 visitors per year could pump around $5 million annually into local coffers. State Sen. Bryce Reeves deserves much praise for urging Youngkin to support the state park in Virginia’s proposed 2023 budget. The governor’s amendment says the funding “provides for the purchase of land to create a new state park in Culpeper County that will have multiple recreational and educational opportunities.”

All Virginians should support this long-overdue proposal. In a time of polarized partisanship, Youngkin has offered a surprising proposal that should attract strong bipartisan consensus—something that small businesses, environmentalists, preservationists and historians can support! For me, it’s one huge step toward a goal voiced 30 years ago, to permanently save the Brandy Station battlefield for future generations.

Today, as I reflect on the state-park proposal, it’s a bittersweet moment. I remember those long walks around the fields and streams on Fleetwood Hill with B.B. Mitchell, his passion for preserving not just his property but hundreds of acres around it. That fight was long and hard. The acrimony took a toll on many, but friendships have healed, and life has slowly returned to normal.

I imagine that somewhere in the heavens, B.B. is smiling, as he sips a cold one.

A former director of Culpeper County’s Brandy Station Foundation, G. Michael Green is a senior executive at NASA in Washington D.C. His viewpoints are his own. He lives in Arlington, Va.