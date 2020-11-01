REUTHER: Voters can restore the soul of America

After winning the most significant election in memory, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will not have the luxury of a leisurely transition period between Nov. 4 and their inauguration.
COVID-19 continues to sweep the country like wildfire—infecting millions, killing thousands, shredding the working-class economy—and the federal government has failed to build a sustainable firebreak. Meanwhile, the polarization ignited and inflamed over the last four years has undermined not only our faith in our fellow citizens but also, in too many cases, our civility toward those with differing political opinions.
On Inauguration Day, an exhausted and demoralized nation will expect the president to muster all the forces of a new administration to defeat the coronavirus and rebuild the economy. During the transition, the pandemic playbook will be resurrected, leading medical authorities and scientists will be re-engaged, economists will be put to the task, and the morale of the federal civil and foreign services will skyrocket at the prospect of a government that will work for the people and elevate America’s standing around the world again.
This has been an exceedingly divisive campaign. The nation needs healing, and Joe Biden has pledged to help America restore its soul. Recalling Abraham Lincoln’s words, he has said, “We must ensure that our better angels prevail, rather than our baser instincts.”
Joe Biden often said that to heal and bring the country together, he would be a president for all people, not just the ones who voted for him. Truly, the survival of democracy depends on rejecting the hatred, racism, ugly rhetoric and falsehoods of the past four years.
In the coming years, the White House will work cooperatively with the new Senate and House of Representatives. The people demand that they work together professionally—and constitutionally—to restore the balance of power among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government and realize our Founding Fathers’ vision: “to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
President Lincoln assembled a “team of rivals” to preserve the Union during the Civil War, and Biden will do the same, recruiting across the political spectrum. You can be sure that Biden’s domestic, foreign policy and national security teams are already waiting in the wings, ready and eager to get to work.
The optimism and resilience of the American people has triumphed in every dark hour. It will do so again.
If you have not voted, you must return your absentee ballot quickly or vote in person Tuesday. Your lives and the lives of your children and grandchildren depend on it.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee. These are his personal observations.
