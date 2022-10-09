VERHOFF: A farmer's vision more needed than ever

FIRST, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains the single largest federal investment in climate-smart agriculture ever: 20 billion dollars. This huge investment will be allocated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the coming months.

Second, crafted once every five years and underway now in Congress, the 2023 Farm Bill is a driving force designed to guide us into a prosperous and secure future.

These agricultural programs affect what and how farmers farm, the way America’s precious soil resources are treated, the way 21st-century resources such as broadband and telemedicine are made a reality, and the health and nutrition of animal and food supplies, including support for local Farmers Markets and programs to help vulnerable people get food.

Times are especially challenging for farmers now because the quality of our food and global warming both relate to industrial farming practices.

Most Americans, perhaps many people worldwide, do not think about where their food comes from. But here in Central Virginia, we admire and respect farmers, though some are in desperate straits. Costs of production are increasing well beyond reasonable measures of inflation or adequate agribusiness profits.

It is known that American food production has many human health and environment negatives that need to be addressed. Genetically altered seeds (GMOs) and the use of soil-depleting pesticides and herbicides lead to less nutrition in food and negative health effects on farmers, farm workers and pollinators, too. Confined animal feed lots make mass-produced waste that leads to runoff and water pollution.

It is good news that Virginia agriculture schools are finding newer farming models that significantly reduce costs and agriculture runoff, enhance soil fertility and improve the farmer’s “bottom line.”

That is why it is so important to help farmers transition to regenerative farming practices, which have six fundamental precepts: know your farm; keep the soil covered (crop residue/cover crops); minimize soil disturbance; increase diversity through crop rotations and land usage; maintain continuous plant roots in the soil (photosynthesis is the key to soil health); and integrate livestock into the farming mix.

It sounds complicated, but it’s not.

First, we must change the focus of federal crop subsidy programs away from corn and soybeans. The vast majority of corn grown in this country today is genetically modified corn, and 40% of the US corn crop is converted into ethanol, which we burn in our polluting internal-combustion engines. Is this a good use of America’s natural resources?

Where do we go from here?

Instead of subsidizing the production of corn and soybeans, the federal government could financially encourage the creation of large buffers of perennial grasses along all rivers, streams and waterways, which in turn would capture carbon in our soils. By drastically reducing the use of modified seed and nearly eliminating the use of toxic chemicals, we would save immense amounts of fossil fuels. These changes give farmers an important role helping restore the land that we love.

More women are farming today (30%), and Black farmers have always been an important part of food production. But both groups historically had unequal access to land, financing, community resources and training. These bills can also change that.

Now is the time for local farmers, not agribusiness lobbyists, to speak up and be heard with their concerns, ideas and questions.

Our congressional representative, Abigail Spanberger, the only Virginian on the House Agriculture Committee, is bringing Virginia conservationists, agribusinesses and farmers to the table to discuss how we can work together to voluntarily improve our region’s conservation practices. This is smart. We should support her efforts.