The day is coming when there will be a ban on guns in America.

And that day is not that far away.

Senseless shootings like the one in Nashville earlier this week cannot be tolerated. Something has got to be done, and sooner or later, the politicians will bow to those voices that cry out for strict gun control.

I don’t like the idea because I understand that any revocation of our Second Amendment rights may well lead to a civil war. But a ban is going to happen.

How anybody can walk into a school and start shooting innocent children is beyond me. But it happens — and with increasing frequency. Day after day, week after week, the slaughter continues.

We are not safe anywhere. Schools, churches, malls, concerts, newspaper offices, restaurants. Shooters look for places where they can draw the most blood in the shortest amount of time.

Except sporting events. America appears to have become so perverted that sporting events are almost sacred, and shooters rarely attack in these venues.

The problem, of course, is not the gun but the person behind it. A loaded gun can lay on a table until it rusts and hurt no one. But that loaded gun is a temptation for any human who feels he has been wronged and wants to settle a score.

In this country, almost everyone is out to settle a score. Our society has become so fragmented that everyone hates someone. We are right and they are wrong, and if it takes force to prove it, then we’ll get our gun and show them.

We are no longer a nation “of the people.” We are a nation of the individual. Everybody is entitled to do his own thing. Individual rights take precedent over the rights of the masses. I want it my way and to hell with everyone else.

So, when someone feels his rights or those of his peer group have been violated, he picks up a gun and starts shooting. Who he kills is often irrelevant. Somebody — anybody — must pay.

Every splinter group of our society has an agenda. Every individual feels that his rights are more important that those of society. Everyone feels entitled. And we are conditioned by society to think this way. Do your own thing and treat anyone who tries to stop you as the enemy.

Unfortunately, a society cannot exist for long under these new rules. We cannot go around shooting people just to prove a point. And that’s what is happening.

Many feel that a gun is the only way to get their point across. And guns are available everywhere.

Not long ago, a man was telling me that a friend with a drinking and violence problem had been served with a restraining order to stay away from his wife. When the guy spent a night in jail, all the guns were removed from his house as a precaution.

Within three hours after his release from jail, he had bought another gun off the street. Getting a firearm is that easy.

This situation did not escalate, but it could have become a disaster.

If guns are banned, gun advocates will have no one to blame but themselves. We could have banned assault weapons — a mass shooting favorite — a long time ago, but gun advocates would not give an inch. No one in this country needs an assault rifle except for play and to kill the most people in the shortest amount of time.

So, with guns readily available, the shootings will continue and sooner or later politicians will vote to ban all guns — even if it costs them the next election.

And I’d wager that there are enough votes in this country to overturn the Second Amendment. People have had enough of mass shootings.

But you don’t take guns away from people who want them without violence — especially in a nation where firearms are sacred. What happens when the government tries may not be pretty.

But that time is coming — and probably sooner than later.

As for the “mental health” aspect of this situation, well, gun advocates think those who want to ban guns are crazy and those who want to ban guns think gun advocates are crazy.

As a law-abiding gun owner, I don’t want to see firearms banned in this country. But as a realist, I understand that if these mass shootings continue, that’s exactly what is going to happen.

Too many innocent people are being killed for no reason.