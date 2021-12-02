COMMENTARY: $1.75T spending bill is wrong, and Spanberger knows it

Quite simply: President Biden is overstepping his bounds by demanding Congress pass the Build Back Better Act at the expense of American citizens.

Congress has already passed more than $1.9 trillion in spending in 2021 alone between the American Rescue Plan and $1 trillion infrastructure bill. And the United States is facing a crisis on all fronts—from supply chain shortages and unemployment surges, to an overdue national budget dancing around a government shutdown and default on national debt.

The Congressional Budget Office has yet to issue a cost analysis for the spending package; moreover, not a single member of Congress likely knows or understands the implications of this hefty spending package. Without a cost analysis, how can Congress responsibly vote on the Build Back Better Act? Thus, Spanberger voted irresponsibly, without consulting her constituents, when she supported the Build Back Better Act.

Spanberger herself once said, “We were so willing to take seriously a global pandemic, but we’re not willing to say, ‘Yeah, inflation is a problem, and supply chain is a problem, and we don’t have enough workers in our workforce.’ We gloss over that and only like to admit to problems in spaces we dominate.”