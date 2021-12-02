COMMENTARY: $1.75T spending bill is wrong, and Spanberger knows it

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7th) got one thing right. President Joe Biden was not elected to be Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was elected on promises to “be normal and stop the chaos.”
The United States is facing an ongoing pandemic, severe inflation, a supply chain crisis and more. Businesses and families are hanging on by a thread, yet President Biden is painfully pushing the Build Back Better Act—a $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill containing a reckless social spending framework—that will slow economic recovery and hurt both small businesses and families.
Despite Spanberger’s recognition of the Biden administration’s gross overreach and frivolous spending, she voted for the Build Back Better Act on Nov. 19, thus turning her back on her constituents.
In 1932, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to restore economic prosperity to America after a dark depression. The Democratic party held a substantial majority in Congress and was positioned to make good on his promises.
Circumstances for Joe Biden are nothing similar. Democrats hold an almost insignificant majority in Congress and are fighting internal contentions between moderates and progressives. President Biden should not be pushing this controversial and reckless spending agenda, expecting to exploit a weak legislative majority facing internal and external pressures.
Quite simply: President Biden is overstepping his bounds by demanding Congress pass the Build Back Better Act at the expense of American citizens.
Congress has already passed more than $1.9 trillion in spending in 2021 alone between the American Rescue Plan and $1 trillion infrastructure bill. And the United States is facing a crisis on all fronts—from supply chain shortages and unemployment surges, to an overdue national budget dancing around a government shutdown and default on national debt.
The Congressional Budget Office has yet to issue a cost analysis for the spending package; moreover, not a single member of Congress likely knows or understands the implications of this hefty spending package. Without a cost analysis, how can Congress responsibly vote on the Build Back Better Act? Thus, Spanberger voted irresponsibly, without consulting her constituents, when she supported the Build Back Better Act.
Spanberger herself once said, “We were so willing to take seriously a global pandemic, but we’re not willing to say, ‘Yeah, inflation is a problem, and supply chain is a problem, and we don’t have enough workers in our workforce.’ We gloss over that and only like to admit to problems in spaces we dominate.”
Now is not the time to ignore the real problems facing our country and mindlessly vote for a spending package that is likely to slow economic recovery, as Spanberger did just last month. Now is not the time to ignore American small businesses and middle-class families and slap them in the face with tax hikes and skyrocketing costs.
After a gubernatorial election humbling to Democrats with a Republican triumph in Virginia, Spanberger must prioritize the livelihoods of her constituents and fight to prevent the Build Back Better Act from coming up again through reconciliation.
The 7th District representative already turned her back on Virginians once. If she votes to pass another reckless tax and spending spree, it will be obvious she aligns with Nancy Pelosi, not her constituents. She must not disregard her district’s wishes and ignore the real problems Americans are suffering through. Now is the time for Spanberger to truly represent her constituents, and stand up for American businesses and families.
Matt Strickland is an army veteran who owns Gourmeltz, a restaurant in Fredericksburg.