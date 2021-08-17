COMMENTARY: A green future requires bold ideas - and collaboration

THE COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how vulnerable America’s economic security and growth are to systemic risks. Now, as we look to lead our nation into a greener era, we must not lose sight of the fact that this energy future must be affordable and inclusive to all Americans.

In the American Jobs Plan, the White House has outlined ambitious energy goals to curb the effects of the climate crisis, including achieving 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

To meet these bold goals, states like Virginia will need to follow an all-of-the-above energy strategy and ensure that this transition does not harm the economic welfare of our consumers and communities.

As executive director of the Virginia Energy Consumer Trust, I am proud to lead efforts in charting a path forward toward energy justice where the principles of affordable, secure, and sustainable energy are equally assured for all our state’s consumers.

After two decades’ experience in the energy industry, it is clearer to me — now more than ever — that reliable and low-carbon energy sources will be critical in the transition to a greener era. Companies that have powered our state and nation for generations will play a leading role in this transformation.