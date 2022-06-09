COMMENTARY: A job as American as apple pie

This Sunday, I’m seeing Don McLean.

I cannot wait.

Not because he wrote one of the best folk ballads in America’s history. Or, that he’s touring the country, celebrating his signature song’s 50th birthday. Or, that during the concert he might actually explain what certain parts of his eight-and-half-minute song really mean.

(Like, why would someone want to drive to a levy in the first place? A dry one at that.)

No, none of that …

I wish to sit in those nice cushiony seats at Capital One Arena in D.C., stand up when the 76-year-old singer/songwriter comes out on stage, and stick a solitary thumb way up in the air—a plain, old, run-of-the-mill thumb, thank you very much! Not one painted with the Stars and Stripes.

To salute my fellow Newsie.

My immediate connection—and subsequent infatuation—with “American Pie” began 50 years ago … the very first time I heard McLean’s masterpiece playing on my little transistor radio. Taped to my handlebars.

It was February. And, I certainly shivered with every paper I delivered.

I was a newspaper boy.

So was Don McLean, before writing the iconic folk-rock song a half-century ago.

McLean was a 13-year-old paperboy when his life changed forever by the deaths of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. The day the music died.

He in New Rochelle, New York; me in Kansas City … picking up our bundles, rolling up each copy, double-twisting a rubber band around its middle, loading ‘em in an ink-stained canvas bag, flinging that bag upon one shoulder, and then saddling up the Schwinn—complete with baseball cards cracking against the spokes—and hitting the streets.

Both of us taking pride in the perfect toss—the paper had to fly at just the right trajectory so as to hit the porch with one end, bounce up with the other end, lightly tapping the door on the rebound to announce its arrival to the homeowner. No tosses in bushes, trees, or hedges. And, none of that halfway in a driveway, street jazz. Always, on the porch, stoop … inches away from the door.

And, never—ever—wet.

I miss those days.

Yes, my favorite newspaper—the Star-Exponent—is delivered to the bright orange box next to my bill box. Without fail. Always dry, which I appreciate.

Still, I miss that special connection newspaper carriers had with their customers. Hard-working reporters reported, editors cleaned up their copy (thanks, Emily!) and papers rolled off the presses—but bike-riding boys and girls delivered the goods … taking time to chat with the folks on our route. This was especially true when we collected payments—hard to believe, I know, but paperboys had to collect payments from customers IN PERSON! True story!

(Confession: on really cold Sundays, when the paper was thick with ads and too hefty to sling over the shoulder, my pops would get up with me at 5AM and drive me on my route in his VW Beetle. Whew! I can’t tell you how long I’ve harbored this!)

And, like Don McLean, we delivered the bad news. On the doorstep.

Sometimes, too, that news would touch me deep inside. Made me want to become a daily newspaper reporter. To make a difference. To bring joy to people’s lives.

I delivered papers for nearly seven years. Even got recognized as Kansas News Carrier of the Year before finally hanging up that canvas bag.

Then, I got something called a drivers’ license. Too old, I convinced myself, to do what I had loved doing all those years.

It was 1972.

I gave up the Schwinn.

Bought a Chevy.

Don McLean was still on the radio.

Telling me to drive to some levy.

Still don’t know why.

by Davy Meister Davy Meister, a retired schoolteacher and coach with a background in print journalism, is a freelance writer who lives in Culpeper. Reach him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.