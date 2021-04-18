COMMENTARY: A proposal: Harmony in lieu of unity

Webster’s first definition of harmony is “A combination of parts into a proportionate or orderly whole.” This describes a multicultural society with common principles.

Abolish the hyphen! ...as a means to differentiate citizens. American? Or not?

Do away with minority status. Government programs seemingly noble at inception have tended to divide people. It is said, “The poor will always be with us.” Subsidizing the truly needy should be a beginning incentive, not a forever dependence.

Change the Supreme Court’s “simple majority” policy to “super majority” as is provided in the Congressional amendment process. (No need to “stack the Court.”)

Introduce the Flat Tax—eliminate adversarial class distinction.

Health insurance should be a choice, like auto and home insurance.

“Cost of living” as a public policy has become destructive to capitalism because it has no limit to destructive human behavior. In other words, re-establish meritocracy.

Stop the economic development religion. Thousands of “economic corridors” (malls) have been shuttered. Their “shelf life” is a decade or two.