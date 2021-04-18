COMMENTARY: A proposal: Harmony in lieu of unity

Timothy P. Cotton basically trounces conservatives for their “resistance to change” in his April 11 Star-Exponent commentary piece, “Conservatism is a thing of the past,” implying that societal instability is the result of conservatives “living in the past.”
In truth the wokeness, mob rule, incompetence of leadership, biological corruption of genders as policy and other steamrolling by today’s leftists may bring to mind shades of how the Bolsheviks and Nazis approached changing their societies. We all know how those turned out.
The short of it is conservatives are the common people, who have persevered throughout the ages to promote stability and gratefulness for our blessings.
Careless change, Mr. Cotton, is cause for today’s instability.
In our contemporary social environment, due to influences in academia, federal and state government and the mainstream media, unity is nothing short of a pipe dream.
The conduct displayed in these arenas results in anything but unity and is in fact a major cause of the opposite—disunity. Perhaps, since unity appears implausible, a culture of harmony should be sought.
Our current disunity didn’t happen overnight. It took decades to entrench disunity into a too-busy-to-care society of people who merely receive daily snippets from the previously noted establishments and “fly” with those until better informed.
A good start is to restore the Christian church to its purposeful influence. Increasingly, religion’s greatest unifying properties are brushed off by today’s increasingly secular society. And yet in regards to diversity, the church is the one place where the races are united.
How might harmony help restore our diverse cultures to a virtuous society?
A few examples include the following: Married men and women produce family units and love. Harmony, though unseen, is evident between CO2/oxygen and flora/fauna. Distinct voices bring beauty to a song.
In that poetic analogy, the song is our country, the voices are its people, conveying honesty and integrity.
Harmony relies on human conduct. So does unity, perhaps—but unity on whose terms? Though harmony is willful in respect to constitutional principles, unity is dictated. Constitutional principles adhered to by all is harmonious by choice.
A few suggestions may help “promote the common good” more urgently:
Webster’s first definition of harmony is “A combination of parts into a proportionate or orderly whole.” This describes a multicultural society with common principles.
Abolish the hyphen! ...as a means to differentiate citizens. American? Or not?
Do away with minority status. Government programs seemingly noble at inception have tended to divide people. It is said, “The poor will always be with us.” Subsidizing the truly needy should be a beginning incentive, not a forever dependence.
Change the Supreme Court’s “simple majority” policy to “super majority” as is provided in the Congressional amendment process. (No need to “stack the Court.”)
Introduce the Flat Tax—eliminate adversarial class distinction.
Health insurance should be a choice, like auto and home insurance.
“Cost of living” as a public policy has become destructive to capitalism because it has no limit to destructive human behavior. In other words, re-establish meritocracy.
Stop the economic development religion. Thousands of “economic corridors” (malls) have been shuttered. Their “shelf life” is a decade or two.
Some final insights: Justice and injustice are self-explaining—neither needs an adjective (as in social); oppression is self-inflicted in America; unrest is emotion-engineering; divisive is propaganda sloganeering; discrimination does not need laws, just common sense.
Gutter politicians/media/academia are having a feast on all the above, to benefit themselves only, while our civilization slides into the “dustbin of history.” Just ask any conservative, Mr. Cotton.
Frank Sardina is an octogenarian who resides in Orange County. His recent book, “Stop! Humanity’s Roots Live,” is available through Covenant Books.