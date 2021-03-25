COMMENTARY: A referendum on Culpeper’s future

Culpeper has some tough decisions to make in the next few years. The ramifications of those decisions will have lasting effects on our community for years to come.
I have enjoyed living in the town of Culpeper and now the county for 31 years, and have been extremely proud to have operated a family-owned business. I’ve had my ups and downs, as most know, but you have to take the good with the bad in a small town, because that’s what makes small towns so great.
People care about one another and, for the most part, want to see one another succeed in business and life. I chose to stay here because of the people, the character, the investment in downtown, the leaders and the feeling of belonging. I want to raise my children here and retire here, but things have been changing in recent years.
In the past, I didn’t pay attention to the political affiliation of my local officials nor did it matter because we knew them, their qualifications and their desire to tend to the business of Culpeper in a professional and respectable manner.
I have never registered with a party because I never felt the need. On a national and state level, I represent one vote ... anything more is just rhetoric. I can’t change policy, make policy or cancel policy at a national or state level, and neither can our local officials.
But I can make a difference at a local level through numerous avenues, including politics—and that’s the beauty of small-town America.
We have been through the ringer in the past year. National elections stirred up deep emotions and separated friends. A pandemic stirred up even more resentment for government and one another.
Now, we have some elected politicians and some potentials that would look to capitalize on our worries, fears and lack of knowledge with talking points that have little local relevance. It seems to be important that we pick a side now. It’s all or nothing.
I and many people have been attacked personally and professionally by current elected officials and those who are seeking to represent us because we aren’t “all in” with them. The behavior is reprehensible, and in years past ... someone, anyone would have stood up and condemned it. Now, it’s the norm, and no one seems to care.
So it’s important to know that our local politicians have no control over those talking points. If a candidate is attacking constituents for having a different view, doesn’t understand that party affiliation doesn’t equal qualified candidates, is more concerned with Richmond or D.C. or offers vitriol instead of solutions—rather than talking about how to make Culpeper a better place to live, work and raise kids—you’ve got the wrong candidate.
We have plenty of issues in Culpeper to address. We have come a long way in my 31 years here. And we know we can create an even better atmosphere with thoughtful leadership.
So the next three elections will absolutely be a referendum on Culpeper.
Do you want to focus on our town and county or continually be sidetracked by issues that divide us and we have no control over? It will have lasting effects on our quality of life, business and our tourism.
I myself will choose moderation over extremism.
Scott Found is owner of Found and Sons Funeral Home and has been a Culpeper businessman for 32 years.
He lives in Culpeper County.