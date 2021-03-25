COMMENTARY: A referendum on Culpeper’s future

Culpeper has some tough decisions to make in the next few years. The ramifications of those decisions will have lasting effects on our community for years to come.

I have enjoyed living in the town of Culpeper and now the county for 31 years, and have been extremely proud to have operated a family-owned business. I’ve had my ups and downs, as most know, but you have to take the good with the bad in a small town, because that’s what makes small towns so great.

People care about one another and, for the most part, want to see one another succeed in business and life. I chose to stay here because of the people, the character, the investment in downtown, the leaders and the feeling of belonging. I want to raise my children here and retire here, but things have been changing in recent years.

In the past, I didn’t pay attention to the political affiliation of my local officials nor did it matter because we knew them, their qualifications and their desire to tend to the business of Culpeper in a professional and respectable manner.

I have never registered with a party because I never felt the need. On a national and state level, I represent one vote ... anything more is just rhetoric. I can’t change policy, make policy or cancel policy at a national or state level, and neither can our local officials.