COMMENTARY: A Veterans Day reflection on war and history

Since American involvement was beyond top secret, I knew nothing about it before arriving. Fortunately, I had access to CIA documents and to the few books on Laos, and (despite 12-hour shifts) there was plenty of time to read.

By June 1971, I had the New York Times edition of The Pentagon Papers.

I learned the French fought this war 15 to 20 years earlier. Our technology and resources were far greater, especially in the air war. We dropped more bomb tonnage on Laos in one day than the French did throughout Indochina between 1946 and 1954.

I got to Udorn after finishing my master’s degree in history. While I knew something of history, I did not know how much I did not know. When I returned home in October 1971, there were more questions than answers.

By 1974, I had decided to leave the Air Force for law school. Then, unexpectedly, the Office of Air Force History called from Washington, D.C.: “How would you like to work on the 14-volume official history of Air Force operations in the Vietnam War?”

My wife, a college librarian, suggested I fly to Washington. I did and got hired.