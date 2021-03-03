COMMENTARY: American women deserve a federal public holiday

But perhaps most simply, women have earned a federal holiday. Women have contributed to the national defense effort during every major war, helped expand our economy, and advanced our nation’s literary and artistic heritage.

Their contributions have been doubly commendable because they have made these strides while fighting to secure equal rights under the law and equal stature in the eyes of their male peers. All Americans, regardless of gender, should recognize, support and cherish that shared history.

Congress could embrace International Women’s Day on March 8 as a general day of celebrating advances in women’s rights. It now is a recognized holiday by the United Nations and more than 20 other countries, though not by the one from which the idea sprang: ours.

The Socialist Party of America started National Women’s Day in 1909, after thousands of women marched for better working conditions and higher wages in New York City; it was the model for the international version, created in 1910.