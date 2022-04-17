COMMENTARY: An Easter Peace for All Nations

At Easter during the First World War Pope Benedict reminded everyone that the message of the holiday was peace.

Pope Benedict said before Easter in 1918 “The First Message of the Risen Savior to his disciples after suffering the torture of Passion Week was ‘peace be unto you.’ Never has the world for which He sacrificed himself needed so poignantly that message of peace as today.”

World War One had shocked everyone in its brutality and advances in warfare. Millions of soldiers and civilians died in the fighting, but millions were also lost to hunger and disease. The fighting did end with the Armistice in November,1918. At that time one must have thought surely man would never resort to war again after witnessing such a catastrophe.

Instead wars have continued. Here are we again today facing the horror of conflict and famine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians, many of them targeted deliberately. Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee from their homes. They are desperate for food and shelter. Many refugees are separated from loved ones.

The war is not confined to Ukraine either. The devastation is shared by all as the Ukraine is a major source of food supply. Wheat from the Ukraine is used by the UN World Food Program to feed the hungry in civil war-torn Yemen. Now that wheat supply is no longer available because of the fighting.

Yemen was on the brink of famine even before the Ukraine crisis. Now the war in Ukraine may very well bring famine to Yemen and claim millions of lives. According to CARE, “By the end of the year, up to 19 million Yemenis will experience acute malnutrition, including 2.2 million children under five.”

As Easter arrives we should have in our minds and hearts peace for Ukraine and Yemen. There are also many other countries that need peace.

Conflicts in South Sudan, D.R. Congo, Syria, Ethiopia, the Sahel region of Africa and other nations must also end. Combatants must recognize that was is not the answer to resolving disputes. We need more leaders to hate war. As Dwight Eisenhower once said “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”

This Easter we must raise our voice for peace. We must never give up that hope that Pope Benedict and so many others had way back in 1918. It was the aspiration that that we could finally end wars and have peace.

There must be a ceasefire to all conflicts in the world for the Easter season. You can help by asking your church. school, or organization to make a statement for peace. You can join groups like Action Corps that advocate for peace in Yemen and other countries.

The ceasefires must allow food and other aid to reach starving people. There are many war victims being blocked from receiving humanitarian aid because of ongoing fighting. We must get food to all those in need. You can organize fundraisers for WFP, CARE, Catholic Relief Services and other charities that provide life-saving food aid in war zones. You can also donate to local organizations fighting hunger such as the Fredericksburg Regional Foodbank.

As Pope Benedict said back in 1918 nations and people must unite “in a nobler, purer and kinder civilization.”

This Easter we all can “preach the gospel” of peace to the world. Blessed are the peacemakers.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by the NY Times, Chicago Sun Times, Newsweek, History News Network, and many other news outlets.