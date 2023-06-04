In red states throughout the South, Republican candidates, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, ran on platforms insisting that Critical Race Theory (CRT) was being taught in the public schools. It isn’t, but fear of CRT has opened the door to the assertion that American K-12 students should not be taught American history in all its breadth and diversity,

The anti-CRT hysteria threatens to limit our children’s education. Can we really hide Dr. Martin Luther King and the expanded perspective he brought to our country? Hide Emmett Till’s murder? Cover up the meaning of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, informally known as the National Lynching Memorial, in Montgomery, Alabama? Hide urban redlining in housing? Ban the poetry of Amanda Gorman? After all, any child is able to visit National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington.

History isn’t about comfort; it should reflect what happened and expand our awareness of all that goes into the conditions around us and events we all experience. That’s how we encourage the development of wisdom.

The crux of the problem is that the anti-CRT hysteria allows its proponents, such as Moms for Liberty and other organizations, to undermine American education and teachers in general. They rationalize their fears by asserting that a teacher might make some white students feel like oppressors and some black students ashamed of their origins in this country.

That interpretation, that teachers would deliberately make students feel uncomfortable in the classroom, is an insult to teachers everywhere. Teachers certainly aren’t trained to limit students’ curiosity about their world or their knowledge of our history.

There are, however, uncomfortable students in our classrooms, especially in schools that are old or underfunded or both; most of Virginia’s schools are more than 50 years old.

Students are uncomfortable in large classes where the teacher is so busy struggling to maintain order that little teaching gets done. Book banning and attacks on transgender students might make any number of students uncomfortable. In Virginia, the Superintendent of Public Instruction has removed all mention of equity from its website. Some minority students will be uncomfortable when they recognize that the demise of resources for diversity, equity and inclusion could leave them behind.

All students in Virginia should feel uncomfortable because a tax break, one of Youngkin’s campaign promises, stripped more than $200 million in state support for schools. Orange County, for example, has acknowledged that it is $1.6 million in the hole and its plans to hire teachers and repair facilities must be put on hold. That should make both parents and students uncomfortable.

Finally, it should be noted that all students and teachers in schools today share one “uncomfortable feeling” — being afraid for their lives — anyone with a grudge and a firearm can murder them in their classrooms.

Genuine education has always expanded our limited childhood understanding of the world around us, comfortable or not. As we approach the November election — with school board members, county supervisors, town officials and all state delegates and senators on the ballot — let’s support all students and their teachers with our vote … because education matters and all students matter, whether this makes us comfortable or not.