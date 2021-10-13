COMMENTARY: Balancing individual rights with love for fellow man

There has always been a small percentage of our society that has been ‘anti-vax’. What is different now is that social media algorithms allow a virtual echo chamber for misinformation, conspiracy theories, and extremist rhetoric to become mainstream. If one sees something or hears something often enough, it is human nature to believe it must be true. At best we have become indifferent to its source, at worst, we relish it and weaponize it for personal or political gain.

Mr. Underwood’s resolutions specifically targeted the Culpeper Wellness Foundation. Underwood said on Facebook, “I will do all I can to assure that Powell Wellness has no place in Culpeper until they apologize.”

With the increased incidence of Covid-19 illness from the delta variant this summer, the Board of Directors of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation was tasked with addressing the question of mandating vaccines for our employees. With ‘wellness’ as our middle name, the well-being and safety of our community is paramount, and that was the focus of our discussion.

