COMMENTARY: Black American triumphs outweigh tragedies

The list of Black American triumphs is lengthy, but allow me to share a short list of people who are noteworthy for defying the odds.

Frederick Douglass not only escaped slavery but also taught himself—and others—to read and write. He became a national leader in the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York. His speeches and anti-slavery writings are still read and cited to this day. His leadership earned him the opportunity to meet President Abraham Lincoln, which should remind us that the federal government exists to preserve life, liberty and property and is instituted to protect the rights of all individuals.

Mary McLeod Bethune, a daughter of former slaves, became a nationally known educator, philanthropist, humanitarian and civil and women’s rights leader. Her passion for public service and education led her to serve as adviser to five U.S. presidents and to chair FDR’s “Black Cabinet.” Later, she founded and led several organizations and an HBCU in Florida. Her outstanding leadership and influence in education and throughout the public sector, showed that individuals and families can dramatically improve not just their own lives, but the well-being of entire communities.