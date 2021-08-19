COMMENTARY: Black history is American history. Why isn't it taught?

I would like to thank the Madison County School Board for its recent work in developing policies to affirm the rights of our community’s transgender students. My family and I appreciate the board’s attention to this important step in continuing to support these students.
I would also like to commend the work of the Madison County Public Schools Equity Task Force. I have attended the task force meetings for several weeks and read the recommended book, Culturally Responsive Teaching and the Brain. I am impressed with the thoughtfulness, candid introspection, and enthusiasm that educators on the task force have demonstrated and look forward to supporting this work as a community partner and volunteer tutor.
Over the past two weeks, there several disturbing letters have been published regarding culturally responsive teaching and equity in education. I would like to share my own perspective on this.
My daughter and I just returned from our second road trip through the South to learn African American history. We have visited Greensboro, Nashville, Memphis, Little Rock, the Mississippi Delta, Natchez, Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham, Selma, Montgomery, Charleston, Wilmington, and more.
We visited Central High School in Little Rock and the Tallahatchee County Courthouse in Mississippi where Emmett Till’s murderers were acquitted. We toured the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis and the Legacy Museum and Peace and Justice Memorial in Montgomery.
We crossed the Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma and learned about the 1898 coup and massacre in Wilmington. We visited the Whitney Plantation near New Orleans, where the tour focuses entirely on the tortured lives of the enslaved and not on the idyllic lives of the White enslavers. I could go on and on as there was so much to see and learn—so much history that has been erased from our education.
We have also read countless books, essays, and articles on Black American history and achievements; watched documentaries and feature films; listened to podcasts; and attended lectures and workshops. After years of immersing ourselves in these studies, we are finally beginning to understand this vital American history that we never learned in school. My daughter has a master’s degree, and I have a bachelor’s degree, but for us, this overlooked history was never given more than a few paragraphs.
I recently interviewed a Black college student from Culpeper. I asked if she felt that her heritage, history, and culture had been represented in her education.
“No,” she said emphatically. She said that the 250 years of slavery that helped build this country were completely minimized, as were the subsequent eras of racial terrorism, convict leasing, Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, mass incarceration, and right on up to present-day oppression and brutality.
She added, “It’s bad enough that we aren’t learning about the hard history and the fight for civil rights, but we also aren’t learning about the accomplishments of Black Americans. Why aren’t we studying Black writers, artists, scholars, historians, inventors, and scientists?”
Black American history is American history. It is not a sidebar to history, and it should not be an “elective.” It is central to our nation’s history, and to securing our future success. For more than two centuries, Black Americans have persevered and risked their lives in an ongoing effort to encourage our country to live up to its promise and its founding ideals. We have so much to learn.
Cynthia Taylor is a resident of Madison County and is on the board of the Piedmont Race Amity Project. She serves as secretary of the Culpeper Branch NAACP, which also includes Madison and Rappahannock counties.