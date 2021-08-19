COMMENTARY: Black history is American history. Why isn't it taught?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We crossed the Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma and learned about the 1898 coup and massacre in Wilmington. We visited the Whitney Plantation near New Orleans, where the tour focuses entirely on the tortured lives of the enslaved and not on the idyllic lives of the White enslavers. I could go on and on as there was so much to see and learn—so much history that has been erased from our education.

We have also read countless books, essays, and articles on Black American history and achievements; watched documentaries and feature films; listened to podcasts; and attended lectures and workshops. After years of immersing ourselves in these studies, we are finally beginning to understand this vital American history that we never learned in school. My daughter has a master’s degree, and I have a bachelor’s degree, but for us, this overlooked history was never given more than a few paragraphs.

I recently interviewed a Black college student from Culpeper. I asked if she felt that her heritage, history, and culture had been represented in her education.

“No,” she said emphatically. She said that the 250 years of slavery that helped build this country were completely minimized, as were the subsequent eras of racial terrorism, convict leasing, Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, mass incarceration, and right on up to present-day oppression and brutality.