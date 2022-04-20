COMMENTARY: Can we reach the promised land?

EVEN as the state of Florida is busy chasing made-up Critical Race Theory ghosts from math books—a position so bizarre the governor won’t even offer examples to support his claim—the ghosts of Massive Resistance seem to have rematerialized at the home of James Madison in Orange County.

On Monday, CEO Roy Young of the Montpelier Foundation fired three senior staff members, and suspended two others. A fourth person was fired last week.

Why? It appears Young and foundation board chair Eugene W. Hickok are trying to silence dissent about their unilateral decision to renege on a negotiated agreement with the Montpelier Descendants Association to share board power equally with the descendants of enslaved persons.

Hickok and Young announced the “structural parity” plan to great fanfare in June 2021.

Almost as soon as the agreement was signed, however, things began to fall apart. Charges of blatant racial insults, and board infighting over the MDC, led the board of trustees on March 25 to change its bylaws and strip the MDC of its right to submit names for board positions.

To enforce their move to silence the MDC, staffers say Young and Hickok threatened employees with their jobs should they interact with the MDC—an organization that many of those same employees spent years helping to develop.

In an interview with The Free Lance–Star on March 29, Young and Hickok denied ever threatening employees with their jobs should they speak with the MDC.

Asked why the staff would submit a public letter asserting Young had in fact threatened them, Hickok doubled down. “The head of the MDC instructed members of their committee not to work with members of the staff of Montpelier. Staff would say [they were threatened by Young] because they are being told this by the MDC.”

There are more twists in that logic than there are twists in a John le Carré novel.

Montpelier’s executive vice president and chief curator Elizabeth Chew told The Free Lance-Star Editorial Board, however, that as recently as Feb. 28, Young had directly threatened her position.

Now Chew, along with director of archaeology and landscaping restoration Matthew Reeves and director of communications Christy Moriarty, have paid for their support of the MDC with their jobs. All are highly trained, well-respected professionals with deep institutional memory that will be next to impossible to replace.

The dream of equal power is now dead.

Young and Hickok are now in a position to argue that they’re still committed to “whole-truth history,” while ensuring that the story told at Montpelier is only the one they want. To ensure visitors encounter nothing offensive or divisive.

What Young and Hickok are doing falls into an all-too-familiar pattern. Expressing support for telling the truth, but then demanding that the truth be told only through the lenses of those in power.

This is what we see among powerbrokers who rage against CRT and equity and divisive content, then selectively quote Martin Luther King Jr.’s exhortation to judge people not by the color of their skin, but the content of their character, as proof that they aren’t like those who perpetuated slavery, then Jim Crow, and then segregation.

In so doing, they reveal their own unconfessed problems with race and racial issues.

Anyone can bend a sound bite to their own ends. One can’t bend the arc of King’s timeless message of racial justice that has yet to be realized.

Consider two prominent King writings that fall on either side of his “I have a dream” speech.

In “Letter from a Birmingham jail,” which he began writing in April 1963, King wrote: “I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizens Councillor or the Ku Klux Klanner but the white moderate who is more devoted to order than to justice….”

And then there are these words, spoken on April 3, 1968, the night before his death, to striking sanitation workers in Memphis.

“(I)n the human rights revolution, if something isn’t done, and in a hurry, to bring the colored peoples of the world out of their long years of poverty, their long years of hurt and neglect, the whole world is doomed.” Then he concluded: “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter with me now. Because I’ve been to the mountaintop. … And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people will get to the promised land.”

What is happening at Montpelier is as wrong as what is happening in Florida and in the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond.

Our racial troubles won’t be fixed with broken promises, misused quotes, and historical amnesia.

Honest discussions, an open mind, and a willingness to hear one another—these alone will take us to the promised land.

Martin Davis is opinions editor of The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star.