COMMENTARY: Censorship stirs emotions, and fuels interest in banned books

I’m the author of thirteen books, most of them realist fiction for young readers. They’ve sold around 1.5 million copies and won some national awards. I’ve done countless school visits and readings and book talks over the years. I also have a Ph.D. in American literature, was a tenured college professor, taught high school English, and raised four daughters.

All of which should have prepared me, but didn’t, for what happened in Westmoreland County a few years ago—an incident brought back to mind by the recent censorship and book-burning controversy in Spotsylvania County.

It all started when the school librarian in Westmoreland—let’s call him Dale—invited me over to do an afternoon talk and book signing at the middle school, where the Common Read that year was one of the books in the popular Ghosts of War series I’d written for Scholastic. The school had purchased hundreds of copies and given them out to all the students.

Since I was going to be there anyway, Dale asked if I might come a little early to speak at a high school assembly next door and do a reading from my newest Young Adult novel, Great Falls, about a returning Iraq War veteran and his family.

On the appointed day, I drove to Westmoreland and checked in with Dale. “I thought I’d read a passage where the Marine veteran reluctantly agrees to give a pep talk to his younger brother’s high school football team,” I said. “He ends up telling them about crossing the Line of Departure with vastly superior fire power and annihilating a bunch of Iraqi tanks and soldiers. There’s some profanity. Any problem with that?”

“Nah,” Dale said. “Probably make the students more interested.”

Some 400 high schoolers filed into the auditorium for the assembly. I started by telling them that Great Falls was inspired by a Marine family. The members had with me their stories about their father’s struggles with PTSD following his multiple combat deployments.

On an overhead screen, I showed them a picture of the father, Captain Jason Haag, and his myriad tattoos. On one arm, he had the initials of the men with whom he’d served who’d been killed in combat. On the other arm were the initials of the ones who had taken their own lives.

I was a few pages into the reading when the principal, visibly upset, suddenly showed up next to me on the stage. He covered the microphone and whispered, “You can’t read that here.”

It took awhile before the students’ laughter died down, but I eventually finished the reading—editing out any remaining profanity from the dialogue.

When the assembly was over, the principal called Dale and me down to his office. He was wringing his hands. Word had already gotten out about the reading, he said. There were sure to be calls from parents. A member of the school board was in the building during the assembly and may have heard.

“You should have sent home permission slips,” he said to Dale. “And warned everyone about the profanity. There should have been an opt-out.”

Dale stammered an apology. I said something supportive, figuring the principal was surely over-reacting. Then I scooted off to speak to an English class whose teacher had asked if I would come by and talk to her students.

Dale was waiting for me at the end of the period. “Sorry,” he said. “But they want you to leave.”

This caught me by surprise. “What about the afternoon thing with the middle school kids?” I asked. “They all have books I’m supposed to sign.”

“Canceled,” he said. “They’re afraid there might be more profanity.”

“They’re afraid I might drop the F-bomb at an assembly for middle grade students?”

I could tell he felt terrible. And now I was worried that he might be in trouble. I’d been told about an assistant principal there the year before who was terminated after he led a community forum on white privilege.

Dale led me to the front door and followed me outside. He kept apologizing. I kept telling him he didn’t have anything to apologize for. He’d just been doing what a good librarian does: Whatever it takes to get kids interested in reading.

And I said what should have been obvious: “The only obscenity here is a country that sends men and women into combat and doesn’t take proper care of them and their families when they come home.”

The middle school kids never did get their books signed. I canceled an evening talk I’d agreed to give at the public library and drove on back to Fredericksburg. I’d had enough of Westmoreland for a while.

Dale left for another school at the end of the year. He told me later that he’d ordered multiple copies of Great Falls when he was at Westmoreland, and after the controversy they were checked out all the time. Couldn’t keep them on the shelves.

Steve Watkins, a Fredericksburg resident, is author of many young adult books.