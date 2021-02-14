COMMENTARY: Comparing the candidates in court clerk special election

The Jan. 31 Star-Exponent article, “Culpeper Clerk of Court Tasked with Many Responsibilities,” provides an astounding list of tasks for which the Clerk of Circuit Court is directly responsible.

That list showed just how much we all have at stake in the March 30 special election. A clerk without the proper experience, training, and integrity could cause problems for each and every one of us.

The commentary’s author identified nine broad areas of responsibilities for this constitutional officer, each requiring a separate set of steps for implementation based on the State Code. Let me highlight just a few.

High on the list is recorder of deeds; in addition, probate of wills, divorces, and child welfare cases are also affairs that might affect all of us at some time. Imagine, for example, closing on the sale of a house or executing a will and not being able to obtain the proper documents. These have to be filed in their proper place at the proper time, with the expectation that they can be retrieved in the future.