COMMENTARY: Congress must fix outdated unemployment systems

The Secret Service says most of this is connected to a Nigerian organized crime ring called Scattered Canary that conducted a coordinated unemployment fraud campaign. State unemployment officials say that they didn’t have systems in place to quickly identify fraud and that the crime ring was collecting money for up to two months before it was detected.

Even now, when they know the extent of the fraud, many have no way to stop it, so they are spinning their wheels as criminals continue to steal money unchecked. The government predicts that $26 billion in COVID relief alone eventually could be stolen.

The only way to quickly stop this theft and get payments to those who deserve it is to upgrade the neglected technology used to certify unemployment claims. Both New York and Connecticut’s unemployment systems are more than 40 years old. It’s this outdated technology that has caused delays in payments to people who need it the most during the pandemic.

Requirements vary by state, but the way many unemployment claims work online is that people are asked to provide personal information such as name, Social Security number, address, etc. The issue is that large amounts of this personal data are available for purchase on the dark web, making it relatively easy to file a fraudulent claim on behalf of someone else.