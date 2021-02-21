COMMENTARY: Court clerk's grandpa dignified Culpeper

In civilian life, Beard made banking his career, eventually becoming president and CEO of Culpeper’s Second National (now Atlantic Union) Bank, retiring as the bank’s chairman of the board. Along the way, he was elected president of the Virginia Bankers Association and the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.

Beard helped found the Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises livestock auction and served on the Culpeper County School Board. He belonged to local VFW and American Legion posts and the local Rotary Club. In addition, he helped establish Culpeper Memorial Hospital (Culpeper Medical Center), the Culpeper Rescue Squad and Jaycees. In 1974, the Chamber of Commerce awarded him its L.B. Henretty Award as Outstanding Citizen of Culpeper.

Beard’s political career was particularly noteworthy. Although a conservative Democratic Party had dominated Virginia politics for many years, Beard decided to enter the 1977 contest for House of Delegates as a Republican. He and his opponent, Democrat John J. Davies III, contested an open seat, and Beard won with 50.1% of the vote. He succeeded again in the 1979 election with 86.0% of votes cast and continued to be reelected in every general election through 1985, the last three times unopposed. He retired from the General Assembly in early 1988.