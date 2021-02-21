COMMENTARY: Court clerk's grandpa dignified Culpeper

In seeking a full eight-year term, Culpeper Circuit Court Clerk Carson Beard has noted his close relationship with his grandfather, the late George P. Beard Jr.
Because I am interested in exploring Culpeper’s history, his comment prompted me to search for the legacy the elder Beard left.
There, I discovered a war hero, a delegate to the General Assembly, a bank president, a School Board member, and a founder of a livestock auction, a hospital, the rescue squad, and the local Jaycees. He was the 1974 Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizen of Culpeper. George Beard was one energetic man who should not be forgotten.
George Plummer Beard Jr. was born at Eastern View Farm in Culpeper County on April 18, 1921, and graduated from Culpeper County High School. Though married, he enlisted in the Army in 1943 and was assigned to the 222nd Infantry Regiment of the 42nd Infantry (Rainbow) Division. The 222nd blunted the last major German assault, Unternehmen Nordwind, in Alsace-Lorraine, in January 1945, earning a Presidential Unit Citation, and later liberated the Dachau concentration camp.
Beard himself won a Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman Badge, and battlefield officer’s commission. Leaving active duty in 1946, Lieutenant Beard was recalled during the Korean War, serving from 1950 through 1951 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. In the years before he died, he archived a history of his Army service with the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress, where it remains.
In civilian life, Beard made banking his career, eventually becoming president and CEO of Culpeper’s Second National (now Atlantic Union) Bank, retiring as the bank’s chairman of the board. Along the way, he was elected president of the Virginia Bankers Association and the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.
Beard helped found the Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises livestock auction and served on the Culpeper County School Board. He belonged to local VFW and American Legion posts and the local Rotary Club. In addition, he helped establish Culpeper Memorial Hospital (Culpeper Medical Center), the Culpeper Rescue Squad and Jaycees. In 1974, the Chamber of Commerce awarded him its L.B. Henretty Award as Outstanding Citizen of Culpeper.
Beard’s political career was particularly noteworthy. Although a conservative Democratic Party had dominated Virginia politics for many years, Beard decided to enter the 1977 contest for House of Delegates as a Republican. He and his opponent, Democrat John J. Davies III, contested an open seat, and Beard won with 50.1% of the vote. He succeeded again in the 1979 election with 86.0% of votes cast and continued to be reelected in every general election through 1985, the last three times unopposed. He retired from the General Assembly in early 1988.
While in the House, Beard served on the Agriculture, Finance, and Education committees. He relied on his experience in banking and education to influence bills on interest rates, teacher certification, minimum drinking age and regulation of homeowner association restrictive covenants. His most significant successful legislation forced lenders to give swift notification to homeowners that their mortgages had been paid off. In his honor, Germanna Community College created a George P. Beard Jr. Endowment Fund for nursing education that offers scholarships.