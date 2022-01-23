COMMENTARY: CRT and the race to the bottom

The language of polarization is great for getting people elected. It’s horrible for making policy that actually reflects the world we live in.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 1 is Exhibit A. It orders the banning of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and divisive topics.

In so doing, Virginia joins the ban-CRT band wagon. The problem, of course, is that by Youngkin’s own admission, CRT is not being taught in schools. So what, exactly, is he banning?

To his credit, Youngkin comes clean about this in the order:

“I hereby issue this Executive Order … to end the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, and to raise academic standards.”

The wording here matters. It’s not CRT per se that he’s going after. Instead, it’s “inherently divisive concepts.” This allows the state to ban materials that are informed by CRT, and other theories, ideas, or philosophies it finds divisive.

What these concepts may be is not made clear, but fear not. Youngkin has appointed Jillian Balow, former superintendent of public instruction in Wyoming, to do the same job here in Virginia. Youngkin says she will help “Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera restore excellence in education” by “banning critical race theory and political agendas from our classrooms.”

Balow has a track record on this front, however, and it’s not one to celebrate. The conservative Fordham Institute (full disclosure, I once worked at Fordham), which regularly rates state curricula, gave Wyoming’s civics and U.S. History standards an “F,” calling them “inadequate,” and “failing to offer even a basic outline of essential content.”

Virginia standards did considerably better. Fordham says the state’s civics and U.S. History standards are “good” and were awarded a grade of B+.

Bringing in Balow, who oversaw the Wyoming standards that Fordham failed, to vet Virginia’s curriculum for “divisive content” is roughly equivalent to asking a person with a history of failing audits to vet the state’s budgeting process.

It gets worse. The executive order also says: “Virginia must renew its commitment to teaching our children the value of freedom of thought and diversity of ideas.”

It’s hard to understand how children can be taught to think for themselves when the state wants to aggressively ban anything that even hints of controversy.

That’s precisely what House Bill 781, which has been moved to the Committee on Education, would mandate. “No public school teacher or other instructional staff member shall be required to discuss any current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”

Students aren’t dumb, and they want to know how the past influences their present. They are going to see movies like “King Richard,” and some may want to talk about how the racism and bigotry the Williams sisters faced as they climbed the ladder to becoming professional tennis stars is in their lives, too.

Then there’s the issue of how teachers would be able to teach the Constitution. Was the issue of slavery baked into the Constitution, and did it adversely affect Blacks for generations? Yes, says Akhil Amar in “America’s Constitution: A Biography,” and in profound ways.

“Many of the Constitution’s clauses,” he writes, “specifically accommodated or actually strengthened slavery, although the word itself appeared nowhere in the document.”

Is it that hard to imagine a student wanting to explore the extent to which that legacy may continue today?

And then there’s the Civil War. Will the argument that slavery is the driving cause of the conflict be deemed “divisive” because many today want to believe that slavery wasn’t the cause for the war?

These are precisely the types of questions and issues that hardworking teachers who actively impart “the value of freedom of thought and diversity of ideas” will face.

Let’s be clear. I’m not making an argument that Virginia’s schools should be teaching CRT, an advanced theory, in Virginia’s high schools. I am arguing that this executive order is seriously misguided.

In one breath it talks about freedom of thought and diversity of ideas, while simultaneously saying that the government is going to ban the topics it finds objectionable.

Education, however, only really occurs when we face controversial subjects, learn to hear opposing sides and have earnest debates. This can only happen when we embrace the truly hard questions, and challenge students to go beyond where they are.

The liberal arts teach us how to have these debates civilly, and how to work together with those we sometimes profoundly disagree.

Divisive topics, however this administration ultimately chooses to define them, may be uncomfortable for parents. But our ability to help students learn to deal with these is the hallmark of a great education.

This executive order will not bring academic excellence—our standards are already better than the majority of state standards in America. Rather, it will set us on a race to the bottom.

And that will only fuel the already over-heated, uncivil debates roiling Virginia.

Martin A Davis Jr. is opinion page editor for the (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.