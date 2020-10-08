COMMENTARY: Culpeper board ignores Black residents’ concerns

We, the board of directors of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association (GWCRHSAA Inc.), feel compelled to write. Our ancestors have contributed our taxes, our disposable income and our discretionary time in service to the community, with little to no acknowledgement, for the last 155 years.

For the past five years, we have given $15,000 in scholarships to area students—and a total of more than $175,000 since the association’s start in 1994.

Yet it is as if we are invisible.

Until the 1960s, no Black official had been appointed or elected to local government since 1887, and there has never been a Black person on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. The county did not fully desegregate its schools until 1968. From 1948 to 1968, students from four counties—Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—were bussed to George Washington Carver Regional High School in the Rapidan area of Culpeper County.

Some things have been done without much thought or inclusive citizen input, e.g. naming a community “Lake Pelham” after a Confederate soldier from Alabama with no real attachment to Culpeper. In supporting this action, Culpeper dishonors its native people and denies the opportunity for others to honor a more worthy person or place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}