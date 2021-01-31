COMMENTARY: Culpeper clerk of court tasked with many responsibilities

Culpeper County will hold a special election on March 30. As of this writing, at least two individuals have announced their candidacy for the position.

Since a large percentage of the county’s eligible voters are expected to take part, I share what I have learned about the importance of the position and summarize the duties of the office. What follows is taken from information provided by the Virginia Court Clerks’ Association.

While the term “clerk” often brings to mind someone dedicated to filing records and performing other general tasks, the clerk of court is responsible for a vastly more complex and sophisticated array of duties that keep the county functioning and serving its residents.

In fact, the VCCA says that a comprehensive list of the clerk’s duties would include more than 800 items—most of which directly affect each one of us. The VCCA breaks these into nine broad areas: public safety, court services, recorder of deeds, probate judge, court case custodian, public services, historic records preservation, election ballot keeper, and law library maintenance.

The clerk takes custody of all ballots after election results are certified.