The Town of Culpeper does not need the proposed station pedestrian bridge, for which construction costs have come in over double what had been previously estimated, and adjoining parking lot. This ill-conceived project stems from a lack of coherent direction from town officials.

The project has its roots in a 2005 parking study, prepared by a reputable parking consulting firm, which found the town had a parking space shortfall. Little was done over the years, but was picked up again in 2012-13 when the State Theater was still operating and added parking was thought needed. In 2018 the town pursued a plan to develop a structured parking facility, estimated to have cost $16 million (this was for a massive 5 level parking structure, when a 2-level structure would have sufficed). The town authorities felt this was too expensive and dropped the plan.

In March 2020, the property across from the Depot became available. The town purchased the site and started a project to create 200 parking spaces with a connecting bridge for an estimated cost of $6 million. Project costs have now increased by at least $2 million.

It is unclear if the reported costs are total project costs or only construction costs. Typically, construction costs are about 60% of total project costs. Assuming the new $8 million number, the per space cost of the 200 parking spaces would be $40,000.

The project costs are unclear, whereas the town’s 2020 cost estimate was $6 million, the Star-Exponent reported the cost to now be $5.86 million. Does this include the land cost, engineering costs and cost of the town’s own facility staff doing the work? What actually is the total project cost of the project? The town could have built a vertical parking structure for much less. Current total project costs for cast-in-place (CIP) concrete parking structures for the Culpeper region are $20,000-$24,000 per space, depending on site conditions. Given these costs, a 200-space parking facility would cost approximately $4 million, considerably less than the currently proposed project. And the new parking structure could be located close to downtown, unlike the Depot lot.

However, it is unclear if the town even needs the new parking spaces. My wife and I frequently shop downtown, and I regularly ask the retailers about parking needs. Not one has said there was a problem with parking. And Councilmember Pranas Rimeikis, a longtime member of the town’s parking authority, agrees with their opinion. If the town’s own parking experts do not think we need more parking spaces, why is the new bridge and parking project being aggressively pursued?

In meeting with town representatives, I urged them to obtain an updated cost estimate for the bridge structure. It should have been prepared by an independent cost estimating firm, one that was not affiliated with the town. Over my 40 years of construction experience, I have learned that this is the only way to avoid nasty surprises. Not obtaining an updated, professionally prepared cost estimate for the bridge structure before sending it out to bid was pure negligence.

I suggest that the way forward is to immediately halt the bridge and depot parking lot project and have the 2005 parking study updated by the firm that did the study, which should be shared openly. This would give all the stakeholders empirical data on the town’s parking needs.

The study would also provide design and site options, along with realistic cost projections. The town’s representatives must just admit making a mistake with this ill-conceived and overly expensive depot parking lot and bridge structure project and start over.