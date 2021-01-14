COMMENTARY: Culpeper must examine its history anew

It is time for Culpeper to look at its history with an open view.

I was educated in Culpeper County’s segregated public schools system, where an emphasis was placed on the Confederacy. I have Southern white ancestors who owned slaves, Confederate ancestors, and ancestors who were enslaved.

After retirement, I got involved with genealogy and history, which led me to some amazing facts in African American history. These historical facts were not taught in the segregated schools of my youth or the subsequent desegregated system.

Membership in the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution brought to my attention stories of African Americans who fought in the Revolutionary War. They included African Americans and American Indians from Culpeper. They fought for independence in 1776, were excluded from state militias in 1792, and fought unofficially in the War of 1812.

Then we come to the American Civil War. In that conflict, soldiers of the United States Colored Troops—many from the Culpeper area—were members of the fighting force that defended the United States of America. These men left their homes knowing nothing about what the future held; their only desire was to be free. They were real heroes, too.