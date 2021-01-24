COMMENTARY: Culpeper schools have succeeded despite COVID-19

Yes, we have had seclusions of students and staff members, but that has protected the broader populations within our schools. The school bus drivers have done a great job of going beyond the call of duty transporting the students who rely on our buses. The paraeducators have been phenomenal. Many of their roles have changed and are now more involved in the educational process than ever before.

Many CCPS students have maximized their opportunities during the first half of this school year. Our secondary schools continue to have extracurricular activities for students. CCPS has maximized the athletic opportunities for its athletes while keeping within the mandatory guidelines.

Our students have also participated in drama productions, concerts, and community service activities. All of this made possible by our CCPS teachers, sponsors, and coaches.

I know many in the community were skeptical before the school year began. I am so thankful for those board members who gave us a shot at making this happen.

I heard the negative comments asking why we were taking this risk, and predictions that we would be forced to shut schools down within three weeks. Well, here we are in mid-January and we are still rolling. In fact, the CCPS model has been examined and adopted by many school divisions across the state.