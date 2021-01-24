COMMENTARY: Culpeper schools have succeeded despite COVID-19

The Culpeper County School division has reached its mid-year mark on the school calendar. This semester has been extremely stressful and taxing in almost every way imaginable.
I think it is prudent that we praise the entire school division for reaching this milestone. Before I go into detail about that, I want to be clear: We wish we could have all of the CCPS students and staff attend school in person under normal circumstances. That day will be coming sooner rather than later!
During the extreme heat of last August, the local debate was raging as to how our school division was going to function under state-mandated guidelines.
CCPS Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads directed the central office staff and school administrators to meet in a gymnasium to make a temporary new plan for our school division. For two days, this team went to work rebuilding how our schools would operate in the 2020-21 school year. These two days were some of the most productive days that I have been a part of during my 28-year career.
While these plans were being developed, the debates within our community were endless, especially on social media and the local newspaper blogs and posts. The majority of these opinions were not in favor of our schools opening, but rather keeping students locked out.
I want to thank the School Board members for having faith in Dr. Brad’s team and the professional courage to do what was best for our students. As we wrap up our first semester using a blended model, we need to stop and applaud all the efforts of CCPS employees.
Our central office staff has led this charge. How to teach under the COVID-19 guidelines was the most challenging aspect, but our leaders gave the teachers the tools to make education work. They gave teachers the latitude to figure out how best to make their classroom work for students.
Yes, those first weeks of our school year were stressful, confusing, and tiring. We could have used more time to prepare, but we did not want to ‘kick the can down the road’ like we have seen so many other entities do during this pandemic.
As great school divisions do, CCPS allowed their teachers and staff members to figure it out, without getting in their way. We are still learning new methods to educationally connect with students who continue to struggle under this new model of education. We are all hopeful that the second half of our school year starts on a stronger academic foundation and ultimately reach all of our students.
The unheralded support groups that have made our education work have been fantastic. I applaud Dr. Brads’ team members for finding the appropriate cleaning supplies and sanitation items. Our schools have never been without masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers, or other PPE supplies.
The environmental support staff has kept our buildings safe and clean. Our administrative assistants have kept our offices open and responsive to thousands of calls from concerned parents and community members. They were often the first voice most people heard when calling our schools for more information. The school nursing staff has worked with parents, staff, and local health officials, to ensure that no one is exposed to any contagious person.
Yes, we have had seclusions of students and staff members, but that has protected the broader populations within our schools. The school bus drivers have done a great job of going beyond the call of duty transporting the students who rely on our buses. The paraeducators have been phenomenal. Many of their roles have changed and are now more involved in the educational process than ever before.
Many CCPS students have maximized their opportunities during the first half of this school year. Our secondary schools continue to have extracurricular activities for students. CCPS has maximized the athletic opportunities for its athletes while keeping within the mandatory guidelines.
Our students have also participated in drama productions, concerts, and community service activities. All of this made possible by our CCPS teachers, sponsors, and coaches.
I know many in the community were skeptical before the school year began. I am so thankful for those board members who gave us a shot at making this happen.
I heard the negative comments asking why we were taking this risk, and predictions that we would be forced to shut schools down within three weeks. Well, here we are in mid-January and we are still rolling. In fact, the CCPS model has been examined and adopted by many school divisions across the state.
Has this been a perfect semester? No! We have been jumping hurdle after hurdle along the way. That is what committed educators do. They find a way to go over each hurdle, not under or around it, but over it.