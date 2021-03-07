COMMENTARY: Culpeper shootings demand a cultural shift

We are a nation of plurality; our diversity is our strength. I would hope that despite where you fall on the political spectrum, you’ll hear my heart and help find solutions to the problems we face right here in Culpeper.

In “cancel culture,” we ostracize or withdraw support from someone or something in response to offensive behavior; the “canceling” serves to censor the offender and deters others from following similar behavior.

However, cancel culture can have unintended consequences if it is weaponized to stifle free, independent thought, or used as our excuse to dismiss anyone who doesn’t fall in line (or fall in love) with our ideologies and confirmation biases.

Though I am not necessarily a fan of “cancel culture,” there is a time when we need to recognize the need to cancel counterproductive culture.

I was told policing and law enforcement weren’t our problem in Culpeper. As the blood of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor cried out from the soil, some cautioned, “Let’s not make those issues over there our issues.”