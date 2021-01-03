COMMENTARY: Culpeper's Civil War history more complex than Joe Daniel purports

But it seems likely that Pelham did reflect the values of many of those who lived in Culpeper at the time. While Pelham was resigning from West Point in the spring of 1861 to enter Confederate military service, the white male residents of the county were approving Virginia’s ordnance of secession by a vote of 1,051-to-0.

Daniel further asserted that if Pelham’s “name were proposed today (as the name for Culpeper’s reservoir), it would be treated exactly like Lee Harvey Oswald who killed John Kennedy and James Earl Ray who killed Martin Luther King.” I find it offensive that Daniel chose to compare John Pelham to two cowardly murderers, and am sure that many residents of Culpeper feel the same. If Daniel has any evidence to support this claim regarding the views held by Culpeper residents, he should provide it to the Star-Exponent’s readers.

Daniel also referred to Pelham as a “traitor.” The issue of whether those who fought for the Confederacy committed treason is complex. Secession was extensively debated before, during and after the Civil War and need not be debated further here.