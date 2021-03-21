COMMENTARY: Developer defends Maroon solar project

We often hear that solar projects are too large, that the government has showered tax subsidies on solar developers and that the intermittent energy goes to someone else. Small-scale, roof-top solar and other installations are part of the solution, but those alone will not meet the renewable energy needs of our future. The benefit of tax credits ultimately flows through to the purchasers of renewable energy in lower costs, which is the purpose of the credits. Energy generation from multiple sources across Virginia is connected to the power grid, which is in turn connected to 14 other states, for the reliability of the grid.

The solar panels used on Maroon would not be made with rare earth minerals. The panels are made of silicon, which is the main component of sand, and it is not a hazardous material. The racking is primarily aluminum or steel. We anticipate there will be no toxins leaching into either the soil or the water, just like there aren’t from panels placed on a rooftop. A study conducted by the North Carolina State University Clean Energy Technology Center documents that solar panels are safe. That study is in our application.