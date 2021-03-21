COMMENTARY: Developer defends Maroon solar project

The Culpeper Star-Exponent published a commentary on Sunday, March 14 from J. R. Reddig, ”Solar plant would exploit Culpeper for Dominion.” It contains a number of statements that we would like to correct.
Maroon Solar submitted a conditional use permit application that is based on thorough, documented evidence, and it is available online at https://www.maroonsolarproject.com/.
The Maroon site is among the most isolated sites I’ve worked on for Strata in nearly 100 projects. We chose this site because it is isolated, already well-buffered with trees, and we do not expect it to affect the viewshed of the surrounding neighbors. The nearest homes are more than 1,000 feet away, predominately shielded by trees.
The project is 1,500 feet from Algonquin Trail, and there will be no destruction of historic vistas. Culpeper County staff recognize that once the facility is constructed, it will not be visible from the surrounding area, and we expect the area will look after completion as it looks today.
Regarding the burden the project will place on the roads, which we believe Reddig overstated, Maroon has proposed bonded permit conditions whereby it plans to make the improvements before construction that VDOT deems necessary for safety and durability, keep those roads satisfactory during construction, and complete repairs that might be needed after construction. Again, all of that would be bonded.
We often hear that solar projects are too large, that the government has showered tax subsidies on solar developers and that the intermittent energy goes to someone else. Small-scale, roof-top solar and other installations are part of the solution, but those alone will not meet the renewable energy needs of our future. The benefit of tax credits ultimately flows through to the purchasers of renewable energy in lower costs, which is the purpose of the credits. Energy generation from multiple sources across Virginia is connected to the power grid, which is in turn connected to 14 other states, for the reliability of the grid.
The solar panels used on Maroon would not be made with rare earth minerals. The panels are made of silicon, which is the main component of sand, and it is not a hazardous material. The racking is primarily aluminum or steel. We anticipate there will be no toxins leaching into either the soil or the water, just like there aren’t from panels placed on a rooftop. A study conducted by the North Carolina State University Clean Energy Technology Center documents that solar panels are safe. That study is in our application.
We expect there will be ample funds to decommission and remove the solar facility at the end of the use permit in 35 years. State law and the requirements of a County conditional use permit mandate a decommissioning bond. Maroon has agreed that bond must be updated every three years after review by an independent analyst. No “wreckage” will remain. We anticipate what will remain after decommissioning are soils in a better condition than today.
In reality, we believe Maroon Solar will go unnoticed by the vast majority of Culpeper citizens, and we expect it will bring significant benefits to the area. In addition to the renewable energy, Maroon anticipates bringing 400 construction jobs, approximately 12 full-time, well-paying, long-term maintenance jobs and will contribute over $10 million in taxes, revenue share and siting fees to the County.
We understand and agree that citizens have a right to voice their opinions in a zoning process, but we encourage the public to look at the evidence in our application.
Louis Iannone is manager
for site acquisition and development for Strata Solar.