COMMENTARY: Diversity, equity & inclusion opens doors for all

Civil Rights leader James Farmer, who helped then-Vice President Lyndon Johnson develop the concept of affirmative action, considered affirmative action a blunt instrument and a stop-gap measure.
So The Free Lance–Star wasn’t off-base when it criticized affirmative action quotas as a means of dealing with inequality in America [“Hire the right person, not the right color”] in its Aug. 10 editorial about the Fredericksburg city manager’s decision to hire a diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.
We agree with that headline, but also believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is so much more than a quota system. It is about hiring—and perhaps more importantly, seeking, retaining and promoting—the right person, not the right color, or gender, or age.
DEI is not affirmative action-style quotas, as a reader of the editorial may have concluded.
Dr. Farmer, who spent the final 13 years of his life living in Spotsylvania County writing his autobiography and teaching at what was then Mary Washington College, was proud to have had a hand in the development of affirmative action, working with Vice President Johnson back in 1961.
Johnson came up with the name and explained that, because of the lingering impact of slavery, African Americans were starting an economic and employment race a lap behind.
And while progress has been made, the lingering impacts remain.
In June of last year, the Pew Research Center published a report with this sentence in its lead paragraph: “The legacy of slavery still resonates for many Americans, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted earlier this year, with 63 percent believing it affects the position of black people in American society today either a great deal or a fair amount.”
In that same survey, almost half (45 percent) of all respondents said that we haven’t gone far enough in giving Black people equal rights.
So how does DEI assist with giving all people equal access to employment and economic freedom?
Diversity is about representation reflecting the community in which we live as well as its viewpoints and cultures.
Equity is about access, opportunity, and advancement regardless of skin color or culture.
Inclusion is about having a seat at the table and being heard. Or even better, building a new community table together where all feel like they belong.
DEI opens doors for all. As Dr. Farmer put it, “Institutional practices, it seems, perpetuate themselves mostly by their invisibility.” DEI sheds light on those practices, which then tend to wither.
When it’s implemented correctly, all kinds of people who are too often overlooked due to their sex, race, income or disability are a part of decision-making for companies and organizations and a better Fredericksburg.
The reason so many companies and government agencies are hiring DEI officers is that opening those doors is working for their bottom line. The current workforce shortage can lessen considerably if those doors are open to all.
In fact, the traditional way of recruiting, hiring and retaining employees is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.
The 2020 McKinsey report, “Diversity Wins: How Inclusion Matters,” looked at 1,000 large companies around the world and found that those that had diversity among their executives outperformed those that did not.
McKinsey’s report found that organizations with a diversity of gender among executives are 25 percent more likely to be more profitable than their peers. It also found that those with a diversity of ethnicity are 36 percent more likely to be more profitable.
The World Economic Forum’s 2020 report, titled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 4.0,” says that companies with diverse employees have “up to 20 percent higher rate of innovation and 19 percent higher innovation revenues.”
In 2018, Harvard Business Review took a hard look at the venture capital industry and found that: “Diversity significantly improves financial performance ... And even though the desire to associate with similar people—a tendency academics call homophily—can bring social benefits to those who exhibit it, including a sense of shared culture and belonging, it can also lead investors and firms to leave a lot of money on the table.”
This simply makes sense. Most Americans would agree that our nation wins when we give everyone the chance to reach their full potential.
Giving everyone that chance has always been at the heart of the missions of Germanna Community College and the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region. We believe that all doors must be open to all people, and recent events in America have spurred us to make a point of publicly stressing our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.
LBJ ended his speech at Howard University this way: “The Scripture promises: ‘I shall light a candle of understanding in thine heart, which shall not be put out.’
“Together,” Johnson told the Howard audience, “and with millions more, we can light that candle of understanding in the heart of all America.
“And, once lit, it will never again go out.”
Increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion is the light for our community going forward.
Janet Gullickson is president of Germanna Community College. Teri McNally is executive director of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region. Angela Freeman is the former Fredericksburg diversity, equity and economic advancement officer. Andre Pineda and Ali Thomas are CFRRR board members.
