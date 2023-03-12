Three people will represent this readership area in the 2024 General Assembly, and all three Republican incumbents in our newly drawn districts — State Senate 28 and House of Delegates 61 and 62 — plan to run for reelection. Changing demographics and interesting data on our legislators’ effectiveness suggest that the old guard’s days are numbered.

The beautiful rolling hills and wide-open farmland of these now more compact Piedmont districts have become attractive hubs for businesses, agriculture and retirement, or second, home buyers. Growth has created conditions that are deeply layered in both legacy — traditional rural and small town values — and some appreciation for the way diversity contributes to the vibrancy of commerce, cultural activity, and employment opportunity.

These districts are gradually transforming from off-the-beaten-path locales to “destination” places to live, work and explore. Being elected to office will depend increasingly on the ability to live among, talk to and serve more than one kind of voter. Let’s look at some of the evidence.

While our race, ethnicity and employment are far from the only stories in our lives, information helps governments respond to community needs.

Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) statistics tell us that among registered voters, District 61 — represented by Del. Michael Webert, a cattle-farm manager — is 21% non-white; District 62 — represented by Del. Nick Freitas, a security contractor — is 27% non-white and Senate District 28 — represented by Sen. Bryce Reeves, an insurance and financial services broker — is 24% non-white. Do our delegates and our senator engage with, and hear the needs of, all segments of their district? Our representatives, all white men, have a history of avoiding public debate and answering journalists’ questions these days.

We can observe whether our representatives listen to and represent our needs, but there is also VPAP data on how effective they were representing anyone’s needs in the 2023 General Assembly.

Del. Webert submitted 14 bills and seven of them passed (two unanimously), for 50% effectiveness. Sen. Reeves submitted 27 bills and nine of them passed (four unanimously), for 33% effectiveness. He is being challenged in the May 6 Republican Firehouse Primary. Do we think this challenger would be better able to convince other legislators to support his priorities?

Del. Freitas submitted 15 bills, and none passed, for 0% effectiveness. Maybe his value — and that of Webert and Reeves — is simply in voting the party line on other delegates’ bills. Maybe it’s time to retire a delegate who may have an R after his name but isn’t promoting the interests, even of the constituents, he listens to. Democrat Sara Ratcliff is challenging Freitas in the November election. Let’s hear what she has to offer before we rubber-stamp this guy back for another two years.

Effectiveness in the General Assembly means collaboration, flexibility and compromise, crafting bills that will help solve common problems and seeking common ground to try to advance them. The pending firehouse primary may suggest how voters judge their candidates’ potential to provide real community service.

To effectively adjust to the new voters, challengers need to run on less partisan messaging. Redistricting has added new voters to our House and Senate districts. We look forward to a robust campaign season in which all candidates meet the public and address real issues of public service, education and safety.