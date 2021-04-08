COMMENTARY: Don't walk blindly into a drug court. There are other options.

There are more cost-effective ways to save lives. One is a comprehensive harm-reduction program, including a syringe exchange and ensuring overdose antidote Naloxone and Fentanyl test strips are available to anyone that wants them. The CDC reports people who frequent such programs are five times more likely to seek treatment.

Drug courts have long had bipartisan appeal. In the last Commonwealth’s Attorney’s race, the Culpeper Democratic Committee endorsed Republican Paul Walther, citing his advocacy for drug courts.

Unfortunately, that bipartisan support has too often protected drug courts from honest, critical analyses.

The state report notes that only 10% of drug court participants were working full-time. Only 15% had more than a high school education.

Maybe the “treatment” needed is more about jobs, housing, and education.

We hear a lot about “Treat addiction as a public health matter, not a criminal matter.” Yet the Culpeper Drug Court “team” is dominated by people with no training in health care.

Felony charges should be off the table for drug possession. Felony records make finding a job, housing and applying for college much more difficult.