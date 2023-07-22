There is a gem in Culpeper which is emblematic of the American story: George Washington Carver Regional High School. Nothing is more a part of the American story than education, which equips us to continually reimagine what is possible.

Segregation created many barriers for Black students. Through the 1940s, there were no high schools available for them in the Piedmont region. After seventh grade, only training schools were offered. To achieve a high school education, a Black student had to attended segregated high schools in Charlottesville or Richmond, an expense few families could afford.

With the end of World War II, returning GIs and local leaders petitioned Virginia to establish a high school in Culpeper which would also serve Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. The land on which Carver stands was purchased in 1926 by farmer Noah Price. In the 1850s, that land was part of a vast plantation worked by enslaved families.

GWCRHS was born of hope and named after its namesake, a famous agriculturalist and inventor, who intoned, “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.”

Carver is noted for his crop rotation scheme, which rescued cotton fields by growing peanuts. He then invented numerous food and medical uses for peanuts. Carver died in 1943 after a long teaching career at Tuskegee University.

The Regional High School in Culpeper opened on Friday, October 1, 1948, to 452 students and approximately 20 teachers. When the school closed its doors in 1968, over 4,500 young students had passed through its classrooms. They went into business, public service and military service careers.

Carver RHS closed its doors after a long fight to end segregation in education, begun by the 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown vs the Board of Education. Like its southern state neighbors, Virginia zealously fought to retain segregation. Culpeper was one of the last to fold. Carver students were enrolled in the Culpeper County High School in 1968.

After closing, the building was converted into the Piedmont Vocational High School by Culpeper and Madison counties and served as a trade school for all students in the area. The trade school lasted several years, but ultimately shuttered and the building served several disparate purposes, including a storage space for Culpeper County and a nursing school facility for Germanna Community College.

GWCRHS filled the need to offset the discrimination of the day. The need to fight discrimination, the “us–them” view of society, remains.

The first executive order from Gov. Youngkin ended virtually all diversity and equity initiatives launched a few years ago by the Department of Education. Recently, he ordered the same deletion of resources for support of LGBTQ+ students. The consequence of this official discrimination is not only to block someone’s path, but to be discouraging in the long run.

But GWCRHS is like a pebble that continues to make ripples to this day. The building contains a museum of the four counties’ history.

This year, alumni celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding. Community events have already been held in Madison and Orange.

On July 29, the alumni will host a picnic at the Amissville Fire and Rescue station in Rappahannock. The focus for this event is remembrance of that long bus ride from Rappahannock to Culpeper. An event on Sept. 16-17 will focus on the agricultural legacy of Carver’s career and agricultural support activities in progress today at the Carver Center.

The echo from the school’s alumni continues through sponsorship of annual scholarships for students from the four counties. The year’s finale will be a Gala dinner and dance on Oct. 21 at the Germanna Joseph R. Daniel Technology Center. The gala is the capstone of that echo.

Join history and ensure the echo continues. Tickets for all these events can be accessed at gwcrhsaa.org.