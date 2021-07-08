COMMENTARY: Election security is foundational to democracy

As dust continues to settle on last year’s election, the conversation on election integrity has not settled along with it. It’s a fact that I want my local, state, and federal elections to be as fair and secure as possible. And a vast majority of the commonwealth and our nation agree with me.
But as always, the radical left in Washington, D.C. have been attempting to push bills like H.R. 1 (titled the “For The People Act”) through Congress, which would create a big government, top-down approach to our elections. This far-left progressive legislation may look big, shiny, and even say it’s “For the People,” but in my opinion it’s very misleading. Thankfully, Republicans held enough U.S. Senate seats in the last election to stop the Democrats from passing their radical election reform, for now.
Among a list of bad ideas, H.R. 1 would essentially let anyone vote without identification or proof of citizenship. The assault on the idea of requiring a voter to verify who they are to cast a ballot in an election borders on the unimaginable. Voter identification truly is in the best interest of every American. Heck, voters in 36 out of 50 states already agree with some form of voter identification.
In the U.S., and I.D. is already required for all sorts of different activities and responsibilities. You can’t buy a beer, open a bank account, drive a car, apply for food stamps or welfare, board an airplane, rent a house, get married, donate blood, rent a hotel, or even adopt a dog without showing some form of I.D. And now you’re trying to tell me that requiring identification in order to choose the leader of the free world is where we’re going to draw the line? It’s preposterous.
It’s unfortunate that instead of using what’s happened this past year as an opportunity to discuss ways in which we can better secure our nation’s election, the other side of the aisle has marked election security as a casualty within their culture war, and they are framing supporters of it as enemies of democracy in an attempt to redirect the narrative.
The media, for their part, has largely allowed Democrats to have the reins on the issue, using every left-wing talking point they are given and ignoring factual responses from Republicans at every turn.
Our nation was built on the principles that the state should have more power than our federal government, and that includes our elections process. Federalizing our elections would annihilate those principles.
If we don’t unite as Americans and vote in November, there might be nothing to stop Democrats from implementing their progressive agenda. That’s why I’m fighting against these radical election reforms and standing in support of election integrity and enhanced election security.
It’s time for everyone in the commonwealth to have the opportunity to live, work, and raise their families in peace without worrying about the heavy hand of federal government looming over them.
Del. John McGuire is delegate to the 56th district of the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes Louisa County and portions of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties.