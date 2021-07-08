COMMENTARY: Election security is foundational to democracy

As dust continues to settle on last year’s election, the conversation on election integrity has not settled along with it. It’s a fact that I want my local, state, and federal elections to be as fair and secure as possible. And a vast majority of the commonwealth and our nation agree with me.

But as always, the radical left in Washington, D.C. have been attempting to push bills like H.R. 1 (titled the “For The People Act”) through Congress, which would create a big government, top-down approach to our elections. This far-left progressive legislation may look big, shiny, and even say it’s “For the People,” but in my opinion it’s very misleading. Thankfully, Republicans held enough U.S. Senate seats in the last election to stop the Democrats from passing their radical election reform, for now.

Among a list of bad ideas, H.R. 1 would essentially let anyone vote without identification or proof of citizenship. The assault on the idea of requiring a voter to verify who they are to cast a ballot in an election borders on the unimaginable. Voter identification truly is in the best interest of every American. Heck, voters in 36 out of 50 states already agree with some form of voter identification.