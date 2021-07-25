COMMENTARY: Everyone wins when patients control their health records

Beyond their personal health, patients will have greater control over where their data goes and what their data is used for—such as in clinical trials or for public health purposes (COVID-19 data sharing, for example). In some instances, they may be compensated for sharing their health data because those who need it will now need to gain their authorization.

Patients having access to and control of their data is giving them something they don’t necessarily have currently: long-term historical context. Most providers are required to keep patient data for only seven to 10 years, which means critical health information simply won’t be available after a prescribed period of time.

When patients have control, they can keep their data for as long as they choose. With innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, they will have access to deeper, richer insights with each passing year.

It’s easy to see how patients benefit from patient health data ownership in terms of their health care, but what may not be as evident is how it positively impacts what I like to call “businesses beyond care”—companies that aren’t health care providers, but rely on medical records to conduct business. Such industries include life insurance underwriters, personal injury law firms, and clinical researchers.