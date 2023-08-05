In a 1937 letter to all state governors, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt stated: “The nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself.”

In writing this new five-year farm bill, Congress should put every proposal to this test: Does it further destroy our nation’s soil, or does it enhance our soils’ productivity?

Soil is the skin of the earth. By comparison with human skin, it is a much thinner layer as a percentage of surface area. Are today’s predominant agricultural practices preserving and protecting our soil, this thin layer that feeds us? Do we honestly believe that using herbicides — nearly all derived through fossil fuel production processes — will improve and protect the biological life of our soils?

In extensive field tests over the last 30-plus years, the Rodale Institute has verified organic methods perform equally with today’s industrial methods — and in drought years significantly outperform them. Biological and regenerative farming methods should become the emphasis in all agricultural schools and extension programs.

A note to young farmers

The 2024 Farm Bill can address climate change and protect soil. Plants take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, release oxygen back into the air and quite literally pump carbon into the soil.

Perennial grasses such as big bluestem, pearl millet, blue grama, ryegrass and fescues outperform trees in producing carbon sinks (stored carbon taken from the atmosphere) because trees store carbon within leaves and woody biomass while grass stores most of its carbon underground. When a tree catches fire, it releases its stored carbon back into the atmosphere, but when a grassland burns, the carbon fixed in the soil tends to stay in the roots and the soil.

Each 1% increase in a soil’s organic matter (carbon) allows that soil to store 27,000 gallons more water per acre and represents 59 tons of atmospheric carbon taken from the atmosphere and stored as stable compounds in the soil.

Bare, unplanted fields are literally dying or dead as soil biology (mycorrhiza, fungi and earthworms) die from starvation. These soil biota are the lifeblood of plants and any farming system. Without them, the soil is dead — not the living, breathing life system it was meant to be. Soil deserves our protection.

Today’s subsidy program is a failed policy

Today’s farm subsidies largely focus production on five crops: corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and rice. Subsidy payments to farmers ballooned from just over $4 billion in 2017 to more than $20 billion in 2020 — largely by adding new, continuing subsidies meant to offset the ongoing effects of Trump’s failed trade wars.

The Congressional Budget Office's May 2023 baseline estimate confirmed the 2024 bill could be the first trillion-dollar Farm Bill ever, including outlays mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Subsidy programs are based on acreage and production: the top 10% biggest farms from 1995 to 2021 received 78% of all subsidies while the bottom 80% smaller farms received only 9%.

Where do you think Virginia’s farms rank?

Subsidies are bad news for everyone. Subsidies do not make sense for the environment, local and global economies, food policy, communities and consumers.

They reward farming practices that are not environmentally sustainable for soil, increase dependence on fossil-fuel, degrade national health and contribute to climate change. The U.S. preference for GMO corn and soybean production is facing global pushback and shrinking world markets because of the unproven, unscientific claims about their allegedly harmless nature. Subsidies stifle farmer creativity, imagination, change and better environmental outcomes.

A better path forward

Where do we go from here?

We need national policy changes that better support family farms and Virginia’s agriculture. Current federal crop subsidy and insurance programs need to be phased out over the period of this new five-year farm bill. Instead, farmers should be paid, and paid well, to plant perennial grasses, to keep the soil continuously covered and to eliminate the overwhelming preference for subsidizing the wealthy who practice industrial scale farming and corn-soybean production. This will in turn raise commodity prices, raise the prices of all animal proteins and better support reduction of atmospheric carbon.

There will be fierce opposition to all of this, but we must change if our soil and our nation’s agricultural strength are to survive and thrive as the earth struggles with our agricultural policy ramifications.

We are represented by the only Virginian on the U.S. House Agricultural Committee, Representative Abigail Spanberger. Contact her with your thoughts on the Farm Bill.