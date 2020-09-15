COMMENTARY: For accurate voting information, go to the source - not social media

A Virginia voter who is registered to vote will be able to cast their ballot in three ways during the Nov. 3, 2020, election: They may vote early, absentee by mail, or in-person on Election Day.

Early voting begins on Sept. 18 and takes place in your local voter registrar’s office and/or satellite voting location. Voters should check their local voter registrar’s website for hours and locations.

Mailed ballots will be sent on Sept. 18 for those voters who have requested an absentee ballot and will continue to be mailed until the absentee application deadline, which is 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Neither early voting nor voting by mail requires a voter to provide an excuse, but an absentee application is required in order to have a ballot mailed to you.

Election Day voting will take place on Nov. 3 and polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are not registered to vote, you have until Oct. 13 to submit your completed registration application.

Voting by mail has been the subject of the greatest amount of misinformation. As stated earlier, a voter must submit an absentee ballot application to receive their ballot by mail. They will be able to track their ballot through an online resource called Ballot Scout.