COMMENTARY: Gift of Hearing campaign will provide hearing aids to special recipient

I was humbled in 2020 when Bruce Wagner approached me with the possibility of purchasing his Culpeper Hearing Aid office.

After working as a hearing industry specialist for 13 years I was passionate about the profession and inspired by the ability to help people with their hearing healthcare. It is a job I love, and my patients are like family. Many have been friends and family because my home is in the Culpeper/Madison area.

I grew up in Radiant, where my family lived, and attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. After graduation I returned to Radiant and raised my family, working in many local businesses, teaching Lamaze to many local couples and teaching biology at Culpeper and Madison County high schools. When my life shifted and I began working in the hearing healthcare industry, I never imagined it would change my life and become the passion that continues today.

Owning my own office was not originally part of the plan, but became a natural step nevertheless in being able to provide the kind of care and support I desired to give my patients. Working for a corporate hearing healthcare business was restricting and did not allow for any flexibility.

Hearing aids are not ‘one size fits all.’ There are many different manufacturers and options. My own office allows me to offer my patients the absolute best solution for their needs, with no constraints. My patients know that I will go above and beyond to help them with their hearing healthcare needs.

This is why I have joined G.N. Resound in their second annual Gift of Hearing campaign. My partner, Teresa Lough, and I —owners of Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper—plan to “gift” a pair of premium hearing aids to a special recipient.

Teresa and I believe in the importance of making hearing healthcare an important part of everyone’s healthcare plan, affording all the opportunity for a better quality of life. We also know that some people do not put themselves as a priority, and many people have been hit by hard times. Participating in G.N. Resound’s Nationwide Campaign to donate $1 million worth of hearing aids and care to those whose lives can be improved with better hearing aligns with the Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper mission and vision.

At Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper our vision is to ensure:

1. Everyone over the age of 50 gets a FREE, yearly, baseline hearing test for early detection and selfcare support.

2. Our customers receive the best product at an affordable price, thus minimizing the personal and social effects of hearing loss.

Do you know someone who has struggled for years with being able to hear? Do you know someone who is more concerned about others than themselves? Do you know someone who is isolated and depressed due to their inability to hear? Do you know someone who needs help now, before things get worse?

If you know someone who would benefit from this Gift of Hearing, and whose life would be greatly improved by receiving a pair of premium hearing aids at no cost to them, please visit our website to request an official nomination form, or pick up a form at our office at 767 Madison Road, Suite 105, Culpeper, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon. Call 540/825-6770 if you have questions.

Official forms must be received by February 6. The Gift of Hearing recipient will be notified by February 14.

Freda White has been a hearing instrument specialist for 13 years, working as the primary specialist and successfully running three hearing aid offices in the greater Piedmont region before purchasing Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper in August, 2020.