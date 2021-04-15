COMMENTARY: Give Local Piedmont spreads needed resources across the region

In the past seven years our communities have supported the Give Local Piedmont Campaign with $5.8 million dollars in donations. We thank each donor for this success.

Although many in our communities view the pandemic as an inconvenience, for others, COVID meant being laid off, delaying medical care, risking eviction or loss of a home and not having the resources for food or child care. Our nonprofits are there to assist. Nonprofits support the under-served and most vulnerable in our community.

We can help our nonprofit organizations continue their good work by supporting them with our donations on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and we thank you in advance for your generosity if you are able to give. Donations start at $10 and there are some very clever prizes this year that make the event even more exciting.

Please go to givelocalpiedmont.org and schedule your donation, starting on April 20, or join us on May 4 from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for this spectacular day of community resilience.

Please continue to stay healthy and safe.

Jane Bowling-Wilson is Executive Director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. Rick Lessard is Chairman of the Board.