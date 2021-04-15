COMMENTARY: Give Local Piedmont spreads needed resources across the region

One thing this past year has illustrated is the good that can be accomplished if we work together.
In serving our northern Piedmont region including Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock, the goal of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is to strengthen our community resources through philanthropy.
We manage 120 funds that support our region’s most vulnerable by, annually, granting over $2.1 million back into the community through competitive grants, donor grants and scholarships. Northern Piedmont Community Foundation works with other foundations, civic organizations, businesses, individuals, churches and local governments to understand need and resources in each county.
On the second Tuesday of May, every year for the past 8 years, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation sponsors Give Local Piedmont, a one-day, online fundraising campaign established to highlight the tremendous work our nonprofit organizations accomplish. This event supports them in raising awareness and funds for their organizations.
This one day of giving is remarkably beneficial in encouraging new dnors, youth donors and in enhancing the donations of the day with a cash bonus provided by the PATH Foundation and distributed to every 501©(3) participating.
We also spend months raising money from local businesses and individuals, and our own fund-holders, to offer prize money that may be earned throughout this one day of giving.
In the past seven years our communities have supported the Give Local Piedmont Campaign with $5.8 million dollars in donations. We thank each donor for this success.
Although many in our communities view the pandemic as an inconvenience, for others, COVID meant being laid off, delaying medical care, risking eviction or loss of a home and not having the resources for food or child care. Our nonprofits are there to assist. Nonprofits support the under-served and most vulnerable in our community.
We can help our nonprofit organizations continue their good work by supporting them with our donations on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and we thank you in advance for your generosity if you are able to give. Donations start at $10 and there are some very clever prizes this year that make the event even more exciting.
Please go to givelocalpiedmont.org and schedule your donation, starting on April 20, or join us on May 4 from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for this spectacular day of community resilience.
Please continue to stay healthy and safe.
Jane Bowling-Wilson is
Executive Director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
Rick Lessard is Chairman of the Board.