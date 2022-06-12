COMMENTARY: Gun violence is a public health crisis; there are solutions

As a pediatrician, I unfortunately have seen what a bullet can do to the body of a child. I have seen the long-term physical and mental health effects on a child who has witnessed or lost a loved one to gun violence. I know that these are experiences that no child should have to endure, and I want to do everything I can to prevent them.

Gun violence is an American epidemic. Death by firearm is now the leading cause of death for American children and teens. Almost all of these deaths are preventable. As adults, our job is to keep our children safe, and right now, as a country, we are failing.

Mass shootings are literally now a daily occurrence in our country, yet no action is taken to prevent them. The senseless murders of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, last month is absolutely heartbreaking. Nineteen children taken before their lives even really began, many more children who will never forget the terror of that hour in the school, 21 families missing the sweet smiling faces of their loved ones, and an entire community torn apart. This horrific tragedy has again brought the American gun violence epidemic into focus.

Mass shootings get the media attention, but the reality is that there are 1,800 children who die as a result of firearm homicides, suicides, and unintentional shootings every year. That’s an average of five children every day. Communities of color are disproportionately affected by gun violence.

Firearm related deaths for children have been rising over the past 10 years, with an even steeper increase in the past two years as a result of the pandemic. We are the only high-income country in the world with these rates of firearm-related injury and death. Rates of both gun ownership and gun deaths in the U.S. are significantly higher than those in other high-income countries.

As a pediatrician, I have dedicated my life to keeping children healthy and safe. My medical decisions are based on scientific evidence. The counseling I provide to families about car seats, safe infant sleep, bike helmets, water safety, and many other issues is backed by extensive research showing these measures save lives. Similarly, the research is clear that common-sense legislation to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals is effective at saving lives of children and all Americans.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has identified three legislative priorities that evidence shows reduce firearm injury and death for children.

Strengthening Background Checks.Unfortunately, people who are legally prohibited from possessing a firearm can circumvent the background check system in many ways, including gun sales on the internet, at gun shows, and between private individuals. Updating federal law to require a background check on every firearm sale and most transfers would protect our children and communities by preventing firearm purchases by individuals who are most likely to perpetrate gun violence.

Extreme Risk Protection Orders.These laws allow family members or law enforcement to go before a judge to request the temporary removal of firearms from a person who is at risk of harming themselves or others. This proactive approach has been shown to reduce suicides and homicides in states that have already enacted ERPOs.

Federal Gun Violence Prevention Research.Gun violence is a public health crisis that must be solved with a research-based, scientific approach. For 20 years, there was very little federal funding for gun violence research. This has changed in the past three years, but continued and increased funding is necessary to quantify and describe the gun violence epidemic and identify prevention strategies.

The research is clear. These three measures will prevent firearm injury and death for children and our communities.

Preventing dangerous individuals from obtaining guns is key. A bad guy without a gun is the best thing for public safety.

The time to come together and do everything we can to protect our children is now. We need to put the needs of our children first, and what our children need now is definitive action to end the gun violence epidemic.

I urge Congress, the Virginia legislature, and local governments to stand on the right side of history and do what is right for our children and our country.

Lauren Morea, DO practices medicine in Northern Virginia.