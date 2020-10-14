COMMENTARY: Having Judge Barrett on high court will be good for America women

On Monday, I did something unheard for a full-time working woman and mother of four: I gave up precious hours of sleep to rise with my daughters before the crack of dawn and join a bus full of other Richmond moms and their daughters on the way to D.C.—just to show Judge Amy Coney Barrett our support for her nomination.

Why did we do this? Because her nomination is a significant win for moms and daughters across America. If confirmed, Judge Barrett would be the only mother seated on the U.S. Supreme Court—and the first ever mother of school-aged children to serve as a high court justice.

She’s breaking new kinds of barriers for women.

Most by now know her story. She had a prestigious career as an attorney before becoming a law professor at Notre Dame University, where she was “distinguished professor of the year” three times. In 2017, she was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

She’s been married to the same man for nearly two decades. They have seven children—two of them adopted. One of her children, the youngest, was born with Down Syndrome.