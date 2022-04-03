COMMENTARY: Hey, Jeff Bezos, come visit Culpeper County before you build your data center

I know enough about the Amazon data center proposed at Stevensburg to know that it’s not the right place for a gigantic building like the one it is talking about building.

I know enough that I want to shout, “Hey, Jeff Bezos, keep your soulless monstrosity out of my beautiful back yard!”

But we’ve always welcomed visitors to Culpeper County. And I get the sense that we might be able to reason with Jeff Bezos if we had a chance to meet him and chat about the matter face-to-face.

So I will forego any rant and instead extend my personal invitation to Mr. Bezos to visit us in Culpeper County, get a feel for our community and better understand our concern about the plans by Amazon’s subsidiary, Marvell Developments LLC, to build a massive data center on rural land at Stevensburg.

If I could drive him to the proposed site, he would see how the countryside spreads out in an array of colorful fields and forests. It’s a cliché, sure, but a lot of folks around here call it “God’s country.”

Just before reaching the 243-acre horse farm that would be consumed by the data center, we would pass its closest neighbor to the west, a stunning manor house known as Salubria. It was built 20 years before the American Revolution. When you step inside, you step into another time. A young Daniel Boone worked as a teamster here, hauling tobacco to market.

Directly across from the proposed data-center site, historic Hansbrough’s Ridge gently rises to the north. During the Civil War, this ridge was home to a massive winter encampment of the Union army. Today, it is the home of the nation’s largest known concentration of undisturbed encampment remains.

Dear Mr. Bezos: I hear the view at your West Texas ranch is a sight to behold, with rugged and barren mountains rising up just a mile to the west, which also happens to be the site of one of the last battles between the Texas Rangers and Apache Indians in 1881. Nature and history combine to make your ranch a special place. I’m sure you fully appreciate that, and I feel certain you would not an Amazon data center smack in the middle of your view.

We trust, then, that you can understand why having an Amazon data center smack in the middle of a particularly historic and attractive part of Culpeper County is a bad idea, even if your number crunchers have concluded that it’s the best deal for the company’s bottom line.

We here in Culpeper would rather avoid a long, costly, preservation fight and all of the attendant publicity, none of it positive for Amazon, and instead work to find a more appropriate site in our county for Amazon’s data center.

Amazon’s willingness to find a solution that works for everyone would generate good publicity for your company and good feeling for all concerned. We’d love to have you as that kind of neighbor.

But why don’t you come visit us first and get a feel for the place, hear about some of our history, breathe in the fresh country air and take in the views of the Blue Ridge Mountains rising in the west? We’re only 72 miles from your home in Washington and just minutes away by helicopter.

Quentin Ward, an architect, owns Farley, with his brother Caleb, in Brandy Station.