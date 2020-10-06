COMMENTARY: Historians have been kind to 'Give 'em hell, Harry!'

To be sure, there were some successes; for example, his outlawing of racial discrimination in federal employment and his desegregation of the armed forces.

But such developments tended to be overshadowed by the incipient anti-communism crusade of the McCarthy era, as well as by the Korean War, for whose protraction Truman was commonly blamed.

In light of his widespread unpopularity, Truman declined to seek reelection in 1952, leaving office amidst a perception of failure. Yet, unlikely as it seemed at the time, Truman has consistently received high marks from historians, some of whom have adjudged his performance as only one notch below the consensus “greats” such as Washington and Lincoln.

Why such favorable evaluations? Partly, perhaps, because Truman personified “the little man,” a theme often attractive to historians—plus his views on race relations were enlightened for his time. Or maybe the best explanation is simply that, as one historian put it: “His greatness lies largely in having done greatly better than anyone had any reason to anticipate.”

One of the most striking aspects of this development is that Truman himself probably would not have had much concern about it. “Do your duty,” he once said, “and history will do you justice.”