COMMENTARY: How will the rise of the 'nones' and 'dones' impact America?

The effect on our politics over the long term may be more important. One need look only at the rapid evolution of attitudes on LGBT issues. While overall societal attitudes have shifted toward tolerance, attitudes have changed more swiftly among the young and the nones. Will those shifts lead to greater support for abortion rights or civil rights measures, for example?

America’s historical allegiance toward religious freedom is no longer just a sometimes grudging tolerance of the other in a largely Protestant nation and culture. Just as the concept of religious freedom expanded to include the Catholic and the Jew as fully American, that concept can expand to embrace the Muslim or Buddhist. So, too, it can embrace those with no religious membership or beliefs, because the freedom to worship as one chooses also means the freedom not to worship at all.

Our concept of religious freedom has never been static. As America’s concept of who is an American has expanded, our notion of religious freedom has expanded as well. While not all of us may trust in God, we can be confident that the idea of religious freedom protects the believer and nonbeliever alike.

As Rev. Butler puts it, “We all should be evolving, and those who are ‘done’ and those who are ‘none,’ they’re helping religion evolve. That is healthy.”

Lindsay Lloyd is the Bradford M. Freeman director of human freedom at the George W. Bush Institute. This essay originally appeared as part of the Bush Institute’s Democracy Talks series. This column is distributed by InsideSources.com.