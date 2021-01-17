COMMENTARY: I acted to defend the U.S. Constitution, as Democrats have also done

In the end, 31 Democrats voted to reject Ohio’s electoral votes for President George W. Bush in 2005; a move that, if successful, would have overturned the election results because of the close tally of electoral votes and the significance of the Ohio electors to the final count.

This joint session of Congress was different. My vote would not have overturned any election results because the numbers didn’t add up for that to be the case.

In fact, there was no action Congress could have made on Jan. 6 that would have changed the outcome of the election.

But Congress has a constitutional duty to uphold and maintain the integrity of our system of government.

Over the past few days, I’ve read such things as, “It’s hypocritical to say that the elected governor of a state can’t set rules for an election, but that a congressman from another state can vote to throw out the first state’s votes because he doesn’t agree with those rules.”

However, those arguments neglect to explain the full situation.

I am a firm believer that states should select their own electors, not Congress, and that the Electoral College is a key feature of our republic.