COMMENTARY: Is the pursuit of unity a reasonable goal?

Considering those we listed as “influencers”:

1. Academia is dominated by those determined to be politically correct and locked into government largesse, with the view that history is little more than fables or fiction fabricated to fit the current culture. In such an atmosphere no wonder mobs tear down statues and monuments. Unity here stands little chance.

History, based on truth, might teach that statues and monuments are intended to be interpreted with a “never again” message—similar to the approach of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and its memorializing of individuals who contributed to worldwide freedom and liberty.

2. Elected leaders should engage in debate with reason, compromise and virtue. Bipartisanship becomes manifest when this is done successfully. When one party controls all branches of government, unity is less likely because those qualities are less likely to be involved in decision-making.

When a legislator claims they are “looking out for their constituents” at the expense of the rest of the country, disunity results. The attraction to money leads to corruption, bankruptcy—even oligarchy. Without adhering to foundational agreed-upon principals and ethics, unity is less likely to be achieved.