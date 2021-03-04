COMMENTARY: Is the pursuit of unity a reasonable goal?

In 2020 we were inundated with issues that involved words such as safety, unity, bipartisanship, equality, justice, oppression, unrest and division—to name a few.
Unity, in terms of American principals and integrity, may be the force that brings the others listed above to their senses.
Our society is influenced by a small percentage of the citizenry, including our sources of information (or, the media), government leaders and academia.
In examining how unity plays out in the current environment, let’s consider the 2020 presidential election. 80 million voters chose one candidate, 75 million chose the other.
Individuals may respond in different ways. For example:
1. It sure beats a 100 percent vote for a dictator.
2. 75 million voters don’t have a clue.
3. All voters exercised their right to vote with no harm to their freedom.
The way I see it, #1 is evil and #2 is nonsense. Unity is plausible only if #3 is clearly understood.
Thomas Jefferson said, “If there be any among us who would wish to dissolve this Union or to change its republican form, let them stand undisturbed as monuments of the safety with which error of opinion may be tolerated where reason is left free to combat it.” Else, reason is lost.
Considering those we listed as “influencers”:
1. Academia is dominated by those determined to be politically correct and locked into government largesse, with the view that history is little more than fables or fiction fabricated to fit the current culture. In such an atmosphere no wonder mobs tear down statues and monuments. Unity here stands little chance.
History, based on truth, might teach that statues and monuments are intended to be interpreted with a “never again” message—similar to the approach of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and its memorializing of individuals who contributed to worldwide freedom and liberty.
2. Elected leaders should engage in debate with reason, compromise and virtue. Bipartisanship becomes manifest when this is done successfully. When one party controls all branches of government, unity is less likely because those qualities are less likely to be involved in decision-making.
When a legislator claims they are “looking out for their constituents” at the expense of the rest of the country, disunity results. The attraction to money leads to corruption, bankruptcy—even oligarchy. Without adhering to foundational agreed-upon principals and ethics, unity is less likely to be achieved.
3. State elected leaders: The 10th Amendment outlines the state responsibilities regarding the legislation of social issues. However, by accepting handouts from the federal government (grants, subsidies, etc.), states squander their sovereignty. An example of this is the medical profession, which is being destroyed due to national government financial coercion, which are creating gigantic bureaucracies that have nothing to do with direct medical care.
4. The national media, social media (and advertisers): Although cloaked in the guise of investigating and discovering the truth, the media is beholden to advertisers and internet “clicks.” How can truth become reality if the life-blood benefactor is deceptive? Logically, it follows that in practice the media must deceive in order to maintain “funding.”
In recent years, the sensationalized and competitive nature of national media outlets—both right and left—has usurped the “watchdog” integrity of their original charter. The last thing they want is unity.
In this, the 21st Century, in terms of American principals and integrity, unity could be the force that brings those influencers listed above to their senses. Yet, as we see, unity appears but a pipe-dream.
Perhaps, instead, harmony could pave the way to sowing unity—and bring restoration to the diverse culture we have become.
An analogy: Think of the beauty four or more distinct voices bring to a song. In this analogy, the song is our country; the voices are its people conveying honesty and integrity.
Frank Sardina is an octogenarian who resides in Orange County. His recent book, “Stop! Humanity’s Roots Live,” is available through Covenant Books.