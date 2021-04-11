COMMENTARY: Johnston got it wrong. Republicans value Trump's accomplishments

Regarding spending, when Trump wanted money for something he didn’t play “stump the chump” like Biden, who calls $1.9T in spending a “COVID Relief” bill. Even Johnston must question less than 10% of that money going to actual relief.

Shouldn’t we hear more about using schools’ new-found wealth resulting from this bill to improve school buildings with ventilation and other safeguards so our vaccinated teachers can get all kids back in school full time?

I sincerely hope there is now a major push for school choice and a huge increase in charter and private schools. Maybe we could take some of the the tens of thousands of dollars we spend per student in public schools and give it to the parents to make education decisions for their kids based on their needs?

Now we have the “Infrastructure” bill staring us in the face, another play on words. Rumor is that about 5% of that $2.25T monstrosity will actually go to infrastructure improvements with the rest going to “Green New Deal” and social engineering projects. Correct me if I’m wrong, aren’t those far-left initiatives?

Where are the non-partisan negotiations Biden said were going to be the focal point of his administration?