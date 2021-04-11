COMMENTARY: Johnston got it wrong. Republicans value Trump's accomplishments

In response to Donnie Johnston’s April 4 Star-Exponent column, “Are mainstream Republicans tired of Trump-style politics?”, Johnston can’t be more wrong.
I did not vote in the special election for clerk of the Circuit Court, but if I had I would have voted for Carson Beard. Not because I didn’t like Marshall Keene but because Beard was the most qualified, having done the job for quite some time, and I thought Keene has enough on his plate working as a cop, on the school board and owning a business!
It irks me when people with a soap box tout that Trump was the worst president ever, even though he was the first president in not-so-recent history that made a promise and kept it.
Johnston says he didn’t accomplish anything. And yet, consider the agreements Trump made with Mexico and Central American countries; how he started holding China accountable; he reduced the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border to an all-time low—and how about brokering peace between Israel and a number of Muslim Middle East countries?
Where are we now? President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both AWOL and refuse to do what’s needed to get the current disaster on the border under control. Maybe this was their plan all along, to open borders in conjunction with HR1 to eventually pack the voter rolls in the Democrats’ favor.
Regarding spending, when Trump wanted money for something he didn’t play “stump the chump” like Biden, who calls $1.9T in spending a “COVID Relief” bill. Even Johnston must question less than 10% of that money going to actual relief.
Shouldn’t we hear more about using schools’ new-found wealth resulting from this bill to improve school buildings with ventilation and other safeguards so our vaccinated teachers can get all kids back in school full time?
I sincerely hope there is now a major push for school choice and a huge increase in charter and private schools. Maybe we could take some of the the tens of thousands of dollars we spend per student in public schools and give it to the parents to make education decisions for their kids based on their needs?
Now we have the “Infrastructure” bill staring us in the face, another play on words. Rumor is that about 5% of that $2.25T monstrosity will actually go to infrastructure improvements with the rest going to “Green New Deal” and social engineering projects. Correct me if I’m wrong, aren’t those far-left initiatives?
Where are the non-partisan negotiations Biden said were going to be the focal point of his administration?
It’s just another example of a politician saying something during the campaign to get votes and ignoring it once in office. You can disagree with what he did, but if Trump said he was going to do something, he did it!
You may not like how Trump carried himself, but he was a president who talked to the common man and I, for one, appreciated it. He was a champion for America, not the rest of the world, and at least half the country believed in what he said and did.
Just ask the the thousands of workers who lost their jobs on Biden’s first day. It appears they were expendable, as we relentlessly pursue renewable energy. Consider: How did that work out in Texas recently?
Trump supporters are not gone or deterred. We may have to wait for the mid-terms to stop some of the crazy policy-making coming out of DC right now—but we will.
Why do you think Biden and the left are pushing so hard to spend so much money and pass so much far-left legislation? They know a reckoning will come in November 2022 and beyond.
Steve Dohl is a retired 22-year Navy veteran who has lived in Culpeper for 8 years. Dohl and his wife Linda owned Poppy+Chalk/SCOOP downtown and sold the business in August, 2020.