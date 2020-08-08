Here are my thoughts on the Confederate battle flag that has flown for years over Culpeper County’s Lenn Park.
It is shameful.
The battle flag is a symbol of hate; there are no two ways about it. There’s no other way to view this symbol long used by the Ku Klux Klan, other white supremacist groups, and opponents of the civil rights movement.
The American Civil War is an important part of our history. But the battle flag and the Lenn Park memorial belong in a museum, where we can go to educate ourselves and our children about what the South fought for.
Keep the Confederate flag far from the entrance to Lenn Park and its children’s playground.
Thank you, Culpeper resident Amy Hunter, for leading the petition drive urging the county Board of Supervisors to remove the flag.
Now that the park’s memorial site is again private property—only so the supervisors could avoid an uncomfortable problem—I hope the Lenn family will listen to the wishes of the community and those who want to use this beautiful park for inclusive community events.
I’m an Air Force Reserve veteran, and my husband and I are local Girl Scout leaders and foster parents. Some years ago, we moved our family to Virginia, bought our “forever home” in Culpeper and started putting down roots here.
I’ve been involved with multiple community events at Lenn Park, but because of its Confederate flag, I was never fully comfortable having my children—or children I’m responsible for—participating in those events. A symbol of hate shouldn’t be flying in spaces that are supposed to be safe and welcoming for children of every background.
When the park’s flagpole was vandalized, I thought the person who did it showed moral courage that the Board of Supervisors did not. In my opinion, he was on the right side of history.
When other people then chose to replace the American flag with a new Confederate flag on Aug. 31, I became very angry at that symbolic choice. The next day, when the battle flag and the U.S. flag shared a pole, I didn’t feel much better about the lack of respect being shown to our national flag of unity.
Since then, I’m glad the Lenn family listened to the wishes of the community and removed the flagpoles, even if they were just tired of the controversy.
It is time for the Board of Supervisors, and those who thought it was important for the Confederate battle flag to remain, to listen to local Black residents such as Amy Hunter and Adrian Sledge, as well as members of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, and try to understand the pain these symbols cause.
It is incumbent on all of us to keep learning, no matter what we were brought up to believe about the Confederacy. The Museum of Culpeper History is a perfect place to take our children to do just that.
“We just see the war a lot different,” one of the men who replaced the county park’s flag told the Star-Exponent (“Pole broken, flag stolen: Lenn Park Confederate banner center of fuss,” Aug. 2 news article).
Different? As a war over states’ rights? Fought over the right to do what? Own people.
Celebrating heroes and heritage? Our Southern heritage as what? Rebels?
Memorializing Confederates as heroes and celebrating Confederate heritage is inappropriate in an accepting, inclusive society.
